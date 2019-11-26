Opinion
Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have had a grueling year. Millions have been taking to the streets since June to send a message to their government and the Chinese government. Protests, which started in opposition to an extradition bill, have grown to encompass many other issues, including police brutality and demands of universal suffrage.
On Sunday, Nov. 24, protesters had the opportunity to take to the polls and send an even stronger message to pro-Beijing politicians. They turned out in record numbers. Preferred candidates of protesters won 388 of 452 elected seats, reducing the number of pro-Beijing officials sitting on district councils to 58. Voter turnout in Hong Kong was at 71%, a significant increase from 47% in 2015. Young people were greatly responsible for this surge in turnout.
These voters showed officials in Hong Kong and Beijing that they can’t be ignored. Their demands are not going to be forgotten about easily, and they’re going to continue to push, in every way, until they are met. It is a decisive win for the people of Hong Kong.
This election is proof that when enough people mobilize, political change can happen. Many young, grassroots politicians won against well-established opponents simply because enough voters showed up to let their voices be heard. Voters in the United States should look toward this election as an example.
The political climate in the U.S. can make many of us feel hopeless. Not a day goes by that we’re not being bombarded by disheartening news. It’s difficult and painful to maintain hope in the face of climate change, the immigration crisis, health care issues and countless other things. It can be so much easier to stay cynical, to decide that there’s no way we can turn the tide and turn away from participating in politics in general.
It’s crucial that we don’t let that cynicism take over. Too much is at stake for us to decide that it’s not even worth trying. When we feel hopeless, we need to look to the people of Hong Kong. They’re fighting for their right to a free and fair democracy, and we need to keep fighting to maintain the integrity of ours. We need to remember that even after months of exhausting protests, they haven’t given up, and they aren’t going to anytime soon.
We learned in 2016 that there is no sure win to any election. We need to realize now that there is no sure loss either. Whether it be in the primaries in the spring and summer or the general election next fall, we have to get out to vote. If we don’t maintain optimism, then we’ve likely lost already.
We haven’t seen voter turnout in a presidential election in the U.S. that compares to Hong Kong’s recent elections in the past century, according to FairVote. Voting, however, is the most powerful tool we have to effect change. Young people historically have low voter turnout rates. Meanwhile in Hong Kong, young people turned out in droves to sway the election. We need to look to them as an example. Young people in the U.S. can sway an election when enough of us show up.
Our situation may not seem as dire as the one in Hong Kong, but we shouldn’t wait for it to become dire to demand change. If you’re not already, it’s important that you register to vote, sooner rather than later, at ksvotes.org.
Up until the election, there are plenty of other ways to make a difference, whether that be volunteering with a campaign or other political organization or donating to a campaign. What’s most important is that we continue to care and that we show our leaders they can’t ignore our voices.
Brianna Wessling is a junior from Omaha studying English and journalism.