Opinion
While attending the University of Kansas, students have access to low-cost STD testing and contraceptives from Watkins Health Services, but that won’t always be the case.
After graduation, many KU students may find themselves in need of family planning care, and many of them will turn to Planned Parenthood. It’s important for our future, and the future of many who need those services right now, that Planned Parenthood continues to be easily accessible.
In the past few years, abortion has been one of the most hotly debated topics in the country. With many states, like Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri, passing laws that restrict access to abortion to pre-Roe v. Wade levels, the topic is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.
It’s not surprising that the Trump administration is taking advantage of the momentum with its latest gag rule, which prohibits programs that consider abortion a form of family planning from receiving Title X funding.
Title X is a federal funding program directed toward providing family planning and preventative care for low-income individuals. Of the 4 million people Title X funding provides with care, about 40% of them go to Planned Parenthood. For years, pro-life advocates have begged Planned Parenthood’s federal funding to be revoked, despite the fact that no federal funding is used to perform abortions. This gag rule seems like a step in that direction.
Under the rule, Title X programs will be prohibited from educating their patients about where they could safely obtain an abortion. Essentially, the rule asks healthcare workers to withhold information from their patients, which could be vital in their decision-making process. It further takes away a pregnant person’s right to choose what happens to their body and their future.
In order to not comply with this rule, Planned Parenthood has decided to opt out of Title X funding, which will mean that a significant number of people will no longer have access to STD testing or contraceptives. As a result, this rule likely won’t prevent Planned Parenthood from performing abortions for less than 4% of its patients, but it will take care away from those who desperately need it.
While it’s clear that this gag rule is meant to target Planned Parenthood, this rule also applies to 4,000 other healthcare providers who receive Title X funding. As the rule moves forward, those organizations will have to choose between funding they need to continue to help patients, and providing their patients with accurate information.
While the gag rule was put into effect without consent from the public, we still have the power to work against it. Until the rule is reversed, millions of people will either lose access to necessary care or be misinformed by their healthcare provider about what their options are. It’s imperative that we take action, which means either calling your congressman and telling them to protect Title X or donating to your local Planned Parenthood.
Brianna Wessling is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska, studying English and journalism.