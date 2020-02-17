Opinion

I’ve been told by many that I fit the bill for supporting presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg — coded language implying I should because I’m queer. I’ve been told this by Trump supporters, queer rights “allies” and, of course, many Buttigieg fans. I even heard it from a lovely couple who invited me inside when I knocked on doors in support of Jolie Justus, a lesbian candidate who ran for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019.

This line of reasoning serves to tokenize my politics, just like what people threw at black Clinton supporters in ‘08, as well as femme Sanders supporters and Jewish Clinton supporters last election cycle. Moreover, it replaces class consciousness for meager representation.

When you look at how the candidates affect queer folks’ material conditions, one thing is clear — Sanders is our candidate. Many of the problems he consistently addresses intersect with queer liberation, and his solutions will mitigate systemic injustice.

On the issues directly related to queer rights, both candidates support recognizing a nonbinary gender “X,” as has been done in nine states as well as Washington, D.C., for example, on passports. They also support passing the Equality Act, a bill that protects queer Americans from discrimination, including from those who pass it under the guise of “religious freedom," the Schools Improvement Act and the Student Non-Discrimination Act, which protect queers still in school.

Banning discrimination is great, but it doesn’t address harmful political and economic structures. Sanders’ proposals provide economic strength and autonomy for queer people to fight systemic poverty.

Unlike Buttigieg, Sanders supports putting queer protections language into global trade bills, mitigating oppression abroad. He wants to end discrimination by creditors and banks, which disproportionately deny us student loans, mortgages and credit cards. Most importantly to me, he wants to make it easier for queer workers to unionize.

The other issues also highlight the difference between the two candidates. Perhaps the biggest question for this election cycle is health care. Health care policy significantly intersects with queer liberation. According to U.S. News, male-attracted men are 28 times as likely to have AIDS than straight men, and transgender people are 49 times as likely compared to the general population. Also, we’re more likely to suffer from drug and alcohol addiction, especially among bisexuals and racial minorities, according to the National Institute of Health.

Sanders’ health care proposal, Medicare for All, is a single-payer system with no cost incurred at treatment. Buttigieg touts "Medicare for All Who Want It," a medical insurance plan offered by the federal government that all Americans can purchase, similar to the Affordable Care Act (aka “Obamacare”). Of course, those who cannot afford buying health insurance would remain uninsured under Buttigieg’s plan — and not because they don’t “want it.”

Sanders takes bold approaches elsewhere. Queers face discrimination in our so-called justice system, especially black trans women, nearly half of whom are institutionalized at some point in their life. Moreover, trans women are usually kept in male detention centers, greatly exacerbating their risk of rape. Once again, Sanders has sweeping plans to fight against the prison-industrial complex; whereas Buttigieg touts moderate reformist policies.

The pattern generalizes. Discrimination happens at the border, in the drug war, in unemployment statistics and in the military. Sanders has the right stance on all of these. It’s even apparent in the rhetoric, in which Sanders openly calls for queer liberation, while Buttigieg mentions God whenever his sexuality is questioned.

Visible representation is great, but I don’t want my president to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole. I also don’t want to vote for anyone who hasn’t supported my rights their whole career. That leaves us only Bernie Sanders. According to Morning Consult, 34% of queer Democratic primary voters have Sanders as their first-place candidate; Buttigeg claims merely 12%. We as a community are smart enough to know our own interests.

Leo Niehorster-Cook is a senior from Leawood studying philosophy and cognitive science.