In our society, therapy is seen as a service that’s only needed if you've got severe mental health issues that stop you from functioning in your everyday life.

Even things like relationship counseling have a stigma around them. You think there’s something wrong with you if you reach out for help from those who are trained to assist you in any sort of situation you may find yourself in.

But that’s simply untrue. Professional counseling is one of the most beneficial resources you can utilize to keep yourself happy and healthy, no matter what you’re going through.

College is an extremely stressful time. Between balancing course loads with extracurriculars and trying to maintain a social life on top of it, it can be exhausting.

That’s where resources like Counseling and Psychological Services come in. CAPS provides various counseling services and psychological testing for students at the University of Kansas. Service fees range from $15-40 depending on the length of the session and the number of participants but the staff encourages students to consult them if payment is an issue.

CAPS is easily accessible for students and provides you with a convenient place to vent and talk to somebody who knows what they’re talking about.

Oftentimes, neglecting your mental health can lead to further issues down the line. It could hurt your grades, your relationships, and potentially your self-esteem.

Students need buffer classes in their schedules Opinion columnist Brett Knepper describes the often forgotten and unique benefits of scheduling buffer classes that allow students to take time away from required coursework.

But don’t worry, getting help really is not as scary as you might think. When it comes to therapy, you get what you put in. You don’t have to be suffering from depression or anxiety to go talk to somebody.

They’re also understanding of every situation. If you truly are suffering from something like depression or anxiety that you don’t know how to escape from, they’re there for you too.

A lot of times, you even have baggage or things going on in your head that you’re not even aware of.

Think about all of the men who have issues dealing with their feelings because societal toxic masculinity has forced them to repress their emotions to fit the mold of what they think a man should be. Think of all the women who live every day with the weight of past trauma from situations of abuse or sexual assault, oftentimes caused by the previously mentioned toxic masculinity.

These are the kinds of predicaments that therapy is here to help you with.

I promise that you’re not perfect. I can also promise that you’re not alone. These are simply obstacles in the way of you growing and reaching your full potential, but they don’t have to slow you down forever.

So it’s time to stop judging people for reaching out for the help they need. There’s nothing wrong with you for wanting to use an available resource to help you feel better about what you’re going through or to solve a problem you have. It’s simply helping you grow as a person.

Consider taking the time to check out CAPS or other similar resources we have on campus.

As cute as the support dogs brought out during finals week are, they’re only temporary relief. As much as friends are great to talk to, they don’t always know what is best or right for you in any given situation.

Take advantage of the opportunity to talk to someone who does. You’ll thank me later.

Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics at the University of Kansas.