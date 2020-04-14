Opinion
Music is a powerful tool. It can be used to hype you up, calm you down and everything in between.
Need something to help you focus while studying? Or to help you keep going with another rep or lap while you’re working out? Music is always the answer.
But in times like we’re facing now, it’s even more important. Between the state of the election and the worldwide pandemic, looking at social media or following the news is even more depressing than usual. Throw on things like online classes and social distancing that don’t make it any easier, and you’ve got the perfect storm for depression or stress-induced anxiety to commandeer your life.
One of the best ways to counteract that, however, is to use music to your advantage. Two things in particular you should try doing to de-stress at home are singing and dancing.
Singing has been scientifically proven to reduce stress, reduce anxiety and help you feel happier overall. It doesn’t even have to be good. Just put on some of your favorite tunes while you’re in the shower, driving to get groceries or practicing good social distancing from home, and let it all out. Preferably, don’t pick sad songs. Upbeat music is probably a bit more fitting if you’re trying to lift spirits.
If you want to take it a step further, or singing isn’t really your thing, you can start dancing along with the music too. Dancing is another thing that’s proven to improve your mood and help relax some of that stress that has been building up. If you’re embarrassed about your skills—or lack thereof—do it somewhere more secluded. Dance in the shower, in your room alone or even an empty parking lot. Wherever feels most comfortable for you is the perfect spot to let loose a bit.
No matter the genre or artist, whether you have no talent or you’re the next Beyoncé, singing and dancing is the perfect way to try to keep yourself feeling a bit better during these times of need. If it does anything, it at least gets you out of bed instead of laying around all day sulking in sadness. It’s also just ridiculously fun.
Give it a try — you’ll thank me later.
Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics.