Opinion

We are all aware of the Voldemort of words: spring break body. The three little words that will inevitably stir up the part of our minds that send us into full panic mode as we begin to round the corner, seeing spring break in the near future.

The cabinets that were once full with ramen packets, pasta and other processed foods get a stiff arm straight into the trash. The refrigerator that was barely full with fresh produce is now bustling with kale, celery and other vegetables that you most likely don’t know the health benefits of, but they must be good, right? You buy a fitness plan from some influencer on Instagram that claims you'll lose 15 pounds in just two weeks, so you begin a strict regime that balances working out and eating right.

Your journey begins. You're running on a treadmill at the rec while visualizing yourself running through the sands of Mexico to the ocean. You sip your SkinnyFit Tea that claims to be a detox tea, but you soon find you're spending more time in the bathroom "detoxing" from it than you do on the treadmill. But spring break is two weeks away, and the show must go on.

My point is, within a small window of time we push our bodies to their limits and set unrealistic expectations, often unhealthy ones, to achieve the body we consider desirable. Our generation largely has a "quick fix" mindset. We beat ourselves up over not seeing immediate results and expect to have our ideal body by only putting in effort when there is a reason to.

Instead of overworking ourselves in a measly two-week period, why not consistently do our best to stay as healthy as we possibly can every day? The cheat meals don’t have to bring so much anxiety because ultimately, if you are continuously putting in at least some effort, that cheat meal, in the grand scheme of things, won’t matter.

It is something we are almost all guilty of. We get caught up in school, work or just daily roadblocks; fitness and health sometimes slip through the cracks of everyday life. It becomes something we worry about only when we have the time to worry about it or act upon it. But at the end of the day, we make time for the things that are important to us, and if your health is something that is important to you, make time for it.

Carve out at least 30 minutes of exercise a few days a week, and if that isn't possible, just be more aware of what you are putting in your body. Instead of sitting on the couch for an hour watching TV, as lovely as that is, get up and be active. We all have the capability of achieving our goal body, as well as the level of health we would like to be at — it's just about putting in the time and effort.

Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English.