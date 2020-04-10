Opinion

Rumors being spread will always be something that we, as humans, will have to deal with. We’re naturally curious and speculative creatures that want to know what’s going on. We struggle to mind our own business because that’s just who we are. The problem here is that in emergency situations, like the one we’re currently in, misinformation can have drastic consequences.

Think back to only a few weeks ago, as news about the coronavirus was just starting to really circulate. People started realizing this thing was more serious than many had imagined. Suddenly you were hearing from family, friends or social media that they were planning an upcoming national lockdown. Chaos ensued in places like grocery stores, with everything from soap to bread being sold out at every Walmart you could find. This is what I’m talking about.

Hearing dire news about situations out of our control — with nobody having any idea how long it’s going to last — causes people to panic. Panicking causes you to do stupid things like buying a year’s worth of toilet paper. And while yes, a lot of the scary news we’re hearing is true, a lot of news being spread around without official announcements from those who are making these decisions is just causing more panic than necessary.

What has been dubbed “fake news” has been especially prevalent in the last few years, as both sides of the political spectrum throw the term around constantly. Now, much of that can be seen online and is becoming bigger than it should be, since none of it is true. Some traditional media outlets obviously haven’t helped either — I’m looking at you, Fox News.

Yet, despite all of that being in the forefront of the public eye since this administration came into office, we haven’t learned from our mistakes. It’s not overly difficult to fact check sources or stop the spread of misinformation, it just takes a little effort. Just finding an origin for any sort of big news you’re hearing that may be untrue — such as the president planning to enact martial law — can stop a lot of blatant lies from circulating and causing panic.

In the end, widespread panic does nothing but hurt you and the people around you. Services that are trying to help and retailers that are trying to provide vital supplies get overrun by people that are worrying about their safety more than necessary or stocking up for the next three months rather than just buying what they actually need.

While you may be able to survive another week without getting every food item on your shopping list, others that have important needs or food insecurities might not. All that’s being asked of you is be aware of the rumors you’re spreading around, and teach yourself to fact check things to know if they’re true or mere speculation (or blatant lies). It’s a good skill to have in general so this is a great opportunity to get some vital practice in.

I know it’s already been said a million times by now, but getting through this pandemic is going to require us all to work together in keeping everything functioning as smoothly as possible. Keep yourself calm, remember your actions affect others, and watch out for misinformation. It’s more important now than ever before.

Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics.