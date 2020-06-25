Opinion
In this nightmarish mundanity of Black death, I wake to Black men hanging like lambs slaughtered for the world to see.
I keep my guard up and pray for my safety going out for groceries, out to the park or just for a drive to clear my head. Hypersensitive to my surroundings, I am shrouded by awareness.
Yet, while remaining informed, I try to limit my exposure to social media or the news because it is easily distressing. Every waking moment is filled with words, opinions, posts, comments or discussion, and the energy each carries will attempt to attach with oneself.
With positive energy being uplifting and constructive to one’s wellness, negative energy can appear as stress, anxiety, fear or anger.
Between household and social dynamics, mental health is often not addressed in the Black community either because of stigmas, misinformation or lack of resources. It is looked past even with our people experiencing great cultural and generational traumas stemming from slavery and resulting systemic opposition.
Black loves, find time to take care of yourself because our mental health is constantly under attack. Do not settle for defeat. Find the strength to overcome these times. Adversity does not define oneself.
Prioritize proper sleep, drink water, take your vitamins, eat your fruit and vegetables, wash your face, get some fresh air, read a book, listen to music you enjoy or meditate.
Give yourself time to take care of your mind, body and spirit. Find what works for you to raise your positive energy.
Do not fear the stigma of seeking medical help or counsel.
Keep yourself and others informed and educated. Be aware of your situations, make good decisions, stay strong, stay safe and stay healthy.
Love and Peace,
Bootsy
This week’s playlist stems from two days of contemplation regarding the hangings. Start to finish it follows a journey of emotional cleansing, ascending from negative to positive energy and regaining one’s power in the process.
Lennox Marshall is a junior from Kansas City, Missouri, studying film and art.