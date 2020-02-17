Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Now — what started as a novel idea has ballooned into an entirely new business model as more and more companies have seen the writing on the wall.
When Netflix first broke onto the scene, we had a valid alternative to buying a cable package for the first time ever, which was a huge boon to consumers. This event began a movement that came to be known as “cable cutting.”
By 2018, 25% of Americans had gotten rid of cable and another 27% had cut down their existing plans — a trend that’s been rapidly continuing into the present day, according to statista.com.
However, with the proliferation of different streaming services, some are questioning if we’re actually better off.
With most shows being exclusive to one service or another, it appears that we’re simply reinventing the concept of a TV channel and selling it as a separate service. There are, however, a few key differences.
The first is the convenience of on-demand watching. Being able to choose what and when you want to watch is an enormous draw to every streaming service.
Second, most streaming services also have dramatically more variety in their library than a cable channel. It’s not just being able to watch the twenty shows that are currently running, it’s watching those twenty shows and every completed show for the past twenty years.
Finally, even if you were to compare streaming to TV channels, the ability to mix and match exactly what you want makes streaming far superior (good luck getting a cable company to offer you just the Disney channel).
So, while many broke college students don’t have it as good as we did in the era of Netflix alone, in terms of entertainment options, streaming is superior to cable by just about every metric, at least for now.
The sad part of this is that with every new streaming service that gets introduced, consumers are a little worse off.
For example, you have NBC swinging in and taking classic comedies like 'The Office' and 'Parks and Recreation' off Netflix to be put on their own Peacock service. Or a few months ago, when all Disney content was shifted over to Disney+. All of a sudden, the existing streaming services started to shrink, and now we’re stuck having to pay more to maintain similar levels of content.
The best-case scenario is that most of these services fail, leaving us back in a similar situation of just a handful of solid streaming services at competitive prices.
But the current economics of the situation seem to be pushing things in the other direction. It’s a lot cheaper and easier to purchase rights to a couple existing popular shows, and significantly more expensive and riskier to create shows and hope they’re successful while maintaining a variety of solid offerings.
So, while we’re living in a transition period where new servics have to offer freshly made shows and movies to attract customers, plus twenty other classics, it’s not inconceivable that eventually we’ll just be stuck choosing between whatever service has been able to poach the most streaming rights.
Unfortunately, it appears that more and more gates and hoops are being tossed in front of our ability to pay a reasonable price for the simple pleasure of watching an old favorite. It’s not the end of the world, but I do fear that the world might get a bit dimmer because of it.
Jeffrey Birch is a senior from Wichita studying accounting.