Opinion
Student Senate’s shady tactics to finance its rec expansion plans are ethically bankrupt for three main reasons.
The first is that square feet are a useless measurement for the quality of the recreation center. Fake lawn in a room will not affect how long your waiting times are to use machines or weights, nor will fake grass that is shielded from the rain make it any easier to get a locker when the rec is packed.
The second reason is that students will be paying for the privilege of nothing of importance changing twice in one academic year. Nowhere in the expansion plan announcement did Senate say it was a one-time charge. A $25 increase, which is 5% of current fees, to the semester Senate fee is only $25 to seniors in the spring or students transferring away from the University.
For everyone else, it’s a $50 increase. Thanks to two semesters existing in an academic year, the total price most students would pay every year would be $1,033.90. Senate will have finally reached the milestone of wringing over a thousand dollars from every already-indebted student at the University.
The third and most egregious reason the rec expansion plan is an unethical mess is that not all students who vote in favor of it will be affected, leaving the burden of payment on those who did not choose it.
“The fees will be delayed two to four years down the road, so if you aren’t here for [the rec expansion], you aren’t paying for it,” Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter said in an interview with the Kansan last semester.
This means that at a minimum, 50% of students will be affected and will take the vote seriously, while 50% of students will vote on if they think the idea of fake grass inside of a building is cool. The worst case scenario is that 0% of the students who will vote this spring will have a stake in the price.
The current high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors will be stuck with a student bill, paying over a thousand dollars each to Senate with absolutely no say in the matter.
Why are we voting on a fee increase that could possibly not affect a single student on campus, but rather the entire next generation of KU students? Shouldn’t the vote be held in three years when most of the students paying for the expansion will be able to voice their opinion? If the rec expansion was so urgent, should it not take effect next academic year instead of possibly four years from now?
To me, it seems that it's because Senate is looking for something to pad out resumes. When looking at recent and urgent issues such as the University's fourth-to-last ranking in social mobility, Senate’s response to questions of affordability is to create an ad-hoc committee to discuss possible solutions to the issue of the University being too expensive.
Meanwhile, Senate wants to increase the yearly cost of fees to over a thousand dollars in total. It seems that Senate wants to take the low-effort route to solve a problem it made up.
The sad state of affairs is that Student Senate does not seem to care about diversity, equity, inclusion or social mobility at the University. If it did, it would stop all unethical plans for renovation or construction immediately and instead focus on solving KU students’ problems, rather than contributing to them and bankrupting the next generation through ethically bankrupt tactics.
Wesley Cudney is a sophomore from Wichita studying political science and journalism.