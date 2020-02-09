Opinion
Have you ever been stuck in bed on a Monday morning, 99.9% sure that you have made a horrendous mistake attending college?
Have you ever said, “Maybe today’s the day I say, ‘Screw it,’ and have a me day?”
It probably wouldn’t hurt your grade too much. Besides, how much material could you possibly miss out on by not attending just one Engineering Colloquium or 600-level class lecture?
But then the gears start turning, and you realize exactly how much you’ll miss by not attending that lab or lecture. The stress starts to get out of hand. You could go ahead and blame your workload on the professors or the KU Core and major requirements, but at the end of the day, you only have yourself to blame.
The Seattle Times reported in 2015 that “high numbers of students are beginning college having felt depressed and overwhelmed during the previous year.”
The trend showed that students were no longer socializing, instead focusing more and more on academics. This may seem to be a noble cause because we all want to be successful and graduate, but the lack of time experiencing our lives does nothing for a student’s mental health.
Similarly, the Jed Foundation reported in 2017 that “more than 80% of college students reported feeling overwhelmed by all they had to do in the past year. Nearly equal numbers of students felt exhausted, and not from exercise or physical activity.”
The Jed Foundation then highlighted the fact that mental health concerns are cited as among the highest reasons for students to drop out.
Just this semester, I was forced to reevaluate a course I had chosen for myself. I had to decide that perhaps taking three writing-heavy courses as well as trying to complete writing on several projects for publication would be a bit too much of a burden to put on myself.
But like many students, I got into that situation by believing the only courses I can take are those that either fit in directly with my major and minor or complete KU Core requirements. I believed there was no time to spend money on courses that could potentially be fun and, more importantly, easy.
The truth is, we only attend college for a limited amount of time. Despite what the occasional struggles and overwhelming assignments may prove, college is supposed to be our last chance to have fun before falling headfirst into the adult world.
Far too many college students believe they must take all the difficult classes first, making absolutely certain that they will graduate in four years. But if you structure your time well, that doesn’t have to be the way it is. What’s great about being in college is there’s a wide variety of courses we can take.
We all need a little escape and a chance to take those buffer courses so that our heads can stay clear — clear enough to focus on those classes that keep us up until 5 a.m.
Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton studying English.