Every University of Kansas student has that favorite restaurant that never lets them down. For some, it might be Burger Stand or Fuzzy’s. For others, it might be Burrito King or Pizza Shuttle. These local restaurants are part of the college experience in the respect that students and alumni alike have strong opinions and preferences about who serves the best cuisine in the city. However, this tradition is being threatened by the recent lockdown of Douglas County.

As necessary as it is, the costs of this action have manifested itself in recent days and claimed its first victim. Wake The Dead Breakfast Bar announced last Sunday that it would be closing its doors for good. For around three years they have offered a unique dining experience and contributed their bit to Lawence culture. Now, it's time for us to take action to make sure no other local restaurant suffers this fate.

A little known fact about restaurants is that it takes a shockingly long amount of time before loss is turned into profit. Consultant Arthur Meyer states that restaurants need to have enough capital to operate at a loss for a year at least. It is a high stress job, to say the least.

The new owner must juggle copious amounts of responsibilities as they navigate through hiring staff, securing supplies of food and loans, and making rent payments. This job is not one for the weak, and definitely not one for those in it to make money. Local restaurant owners possess some of the strongest devotions to their community I have ever seen. A multinational corporation could not replace a restaurant in Lawrence that would contain the same amount of uniqueness and culture as our own small business owners.

This trend of a decline in local dining was not spontaneously spurred by COVID-19. In the past decade, Lawrence has lost a depressing collection of restaurants with loyal patrons. Fat Freddy’s Pizza and Wings, Pyramid Pizza and Cafe Beautiful are a few examples of the many restaurants that have closed their doors for business on a permanent basis in the last five years.

The restaurant business is strangely Darwinian in one regard. One restaurant will close its doors, and another will eventually pop up in this place. Humans don’t crave change and chaos, but rather consistency. We want our favorite local joint to be open as long as the City of Lawrence is in existence.

What could we possibly do to help these restaurants? Dining rooms are closed, which are the very thing that gives us the uniqueness of ambiance that we love about these local restaurants. However, with no business from us, these vestiges of good taste will quickly dissipate.

We need to do our best to avoid dining at chain restaurants. They will be fine. You can rest assured that a few years from now you will still be able to eat at Applebee’s. Delivery companies like Uber Eats have completely waived their delivery fee on locally based eateries. If you can afford it, make the decision to eat food delivered from your favorite Lawrence restaurant tonight.

