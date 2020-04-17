Opinion

The coronavirus is shaking up our country. The media primarily reports quantitatively figures like cases, deaths and equipment distribution. These figures are reported as aggregates of large areas, such as New York, China or the entire world. Local outlets, like the Kansas City Star or the Chicago Sun Times, report these aggregates in their own respective areas.

There’s political angling, too. Liberals love yelling at conservatives — not undeservedly, but missing the point. As Democratic lobbyists fund virus-themed anti-Trump ads, conservatives aim wider. They blame Democrats, but also the World Health Organization, economic regulation, the FDA, China — I’m betting Mexicans next. Both parties react to the others’ responses, a cheap electoral game.

The media, beholden to their interests of their clients (the advertisers), use quantitative aggregates to boost views. Conveniently, aggregates also mask our system’s failures. This too helps the corporations that pay them, as those same corporations lobby the government to ease up on workers’ rights.

These narratives hide the people from uncomfortable realities. The virus affects the material conditions of some more than others. It doesn’t discriminate between Red and Blue, but it does between rich and poor. There are many reasons.

Workers are losing jobs — one in ten workers in the past three weeks, which took ten months during the Great Recession. The unemployed function as a reserve army of labor, depressing wages for those that stay employed. In 1997, then-Chairman of the Fed Alan Greenspan explained to Congress that his economic “successes” resulted from “growing worker insecurity.” As any good capitalist knows, increasing supply decreases cost, true for the labor market as well.

Unlike every other developed nation, our health care system is for-profit. Insurance is usually tied directly to jobs, and low-wage jobs don’t have it (you can forget about the unemployed).

A recent analysis by Peterson-KKF, a health care system tracker, estimated patients without health care will pay up to $20,000 for treatment if they have major complications. Even the insured would pay up to a $1,300 cost, an enormous burden on low-income families. Talk about a market incentive.

There are many other factors driving the disparity. The virus preys on pre-existing health conditions, more common in poor households. As the uber-rich fly private jets to underground bunkers (wine caves?), the middle-class take sick leave or work from home, and essential workers risk their lives to afford basic necessities. After all, someone has to do the real work around here.

All these factors are exacerbated by race. In states like Michigan, Illinois, Louisiana and New York, black people are twice as likely to die from the virus than the general population. Other communities of color are similarly endangered, while prison inmates and asylum refugees are helpless.

In the face of despair, one thing gives me hope: people are noticing.

Class Warfare has permeated the media. Workers must organize or die and allow class lines to ignore party lines. Facing record profits, Amazon fired union organizers and runs smear campaigns on laborers organizing for safe working conditions. Working-class Hamptonites, endangered by “richies” flying to their summer homes, ponder exploding bridges to stay safe. In Kansas City, incarcerated people are overthrowing the cell block without harming anyone, protesting for the right to shower.

This isn’t confined to the States. The class war extends to Mexico, Europe, South America, Asia and most of the world. So-called “elites” are terrified. They should be. Senator Sanders said it best — “If there is going to be class warfare in this country, it's about time the working class won that war.”

Leo Niehorster-Cook is a senior from Leawood studying philosophy and cognitive science.