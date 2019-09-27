Opinion
Let’s start from the beginning. Three cases have been brought to the Supreme Court that concern employment discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. Two of them involve individuals being fired due to their sexual orientation, and one involves a transgender woman being fired due to her gender identity.
All are suing under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination in the workplace due to “race, color, religion, sex and national origin.” In states that don’t have specific laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, such as Kansas, Title VII is the only legal protection in place for LGBTQ+ residents.
However some, including the U.S. Department of Justice, argue that these identities are not protected under Title VII because sexual orientation and “transgender status” do not fall under any of the other listed identities.
I am tired.
In 2012, my hometown of Salina repealed a then five-month-old ordinance that protected gay and lesbian people in the workplace — an ordinance that had been one of the crucial pieces of local legislation protecting this community in a state that doesn’t guarantee protection.
One of the key arguments for the repeal was that such protections were redundant. Weren’t the gays satisfied with what they had before? We shouldn’t waste our precious legislative space on their rights. Surely there are other laws that will protect them.
I am very tired.
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether anti-LGBTQ discrimination is a form of sex discrimination that violates federal law. The court is set to hear the cases on Oct. 8. https://t.co/qBfhZkmxCN— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 25, 2019
One of the cases being heard on October 8 is that of Aimee Stephens, a transgender woman fired from her job after she transitioned. During the Obama administration, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Stephens' employer on her behalf. Under Trump’s administration, the EEOC switched its position, leading to an amicus brief that supported Stephens' employer in its decision.
I am very, very, very tired.
I know that this fight has been going on since long before I was born, and I know — and fear, on some level — that it will go on long after I’m gone. I know that "Obergefell v. Hodges" didn’t save us. I know that every day LGBTQ+ people in this country are harmed simply for existing. And I know that this is not new, but I am still so tired.
With the recent appointments of Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, the number of conservative justices on the court is now five — a majority. This might not mean anything, but it could also mean everything. Conservative justices tend towards more literal interpretations of the law, and through that reasoning, their argument is clear. There is no mention of sexual orientation or gender identity in the original text. “Sex” was clearly meant in terms of male and female. Ipso facto, therefore and thus…
We can’t keep doing this. We can’t. We have reached a moral fork in the road, and we’ve been avoiding solving the problem for far too long. Stop telling LGBTQ+ Americans they need their own law in order to be protected at work.
We had that in Salina, and it was repealed for being “unnecessary.” We can’t keep pretending that discrimination doesn’t happen anymore. There are three Supreme Court cases that prove it does. We’re not debating whether these people were fired for their identities. We’re debating whether or not firing them for their identities was legal. We can’t stay here. This is a pit we must crawl out of.
It’s tempting to say that there’s nothing we can do because we don’t vote for Supreme Court Justices. But we do vote for the presidents who appoint them, and we vote for the senators that confirm them.
Checks and balances is a myth, y’all. In an increasingly partisan world, it’s foolish to believe that the three branches of government are not constantly blending together. Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. A Republican-controlled Senate confirmed them. Trump’s administration filed amicus briefs stating Title VII doesn’t protect gay and transgender Americans from employment discrimination. These are people you can vote against. This is action that you can take.
2020 will be here before we know it. Don’t let it sneak up on you. Find the candidates you believe will do right by the LGBTQ+ community. Donate to them. Campaign for them. If your city doesn’t already have one, lobby your local representatives to pass one of those “unnecessary” anti-discrimination ordinances. Pay attention to the Supreme Court on Oct. 8. Remember that we are always fighting, and that these things are worth fighting for.
I am so, so tired. But there is much more to do before I can go to sleep. I hope you’ll stay awake with me.
Jamie Hawley is a senior from Salina studying English, political science and communications.