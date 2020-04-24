Opinion

There once was a time when a shameful wave of disapproval and disappointment would wash over me as I sat in front of my television-with the intention of not leaving for at least the next couple of hours; to indulge myself in some horrendous reality TV show. I felt as if I had to hide my guilty pleasure by pausing the show every time someone other than my dog stepped foot into the room.

Now is not that time. All bets are off. Bring on the worst of the worst. Or the best of the best.

Today marks the 38th day I have not left my home for more than essential groceries and walks around the block, and I’m sure many are in the same position. The feeling of being stir-crazy has been surpassed, and I am a whirlwind of different emotions at any given moment on any given day.

Somehow, some way, watching reality TV has brought me comfort in knowing that I am not in fact crazy for feeling this way cooped up in one place. If you think about it, we are almost in the same boat. Take Love is Blind, or Too Hot to Handle, or the Bachelor, for example. All of these contestants are stuck in one place, with the same people, for weeks on end. Yes, the stakes are quite different, as we are in the middle of a global pandemic and we may not be in competition for love or money, but we are all stuck in a confined space with people, friends or family, who will inevitably drive us crazy one way or another.

I am very aware that there are plenty of TV shows out there other than reality TV. However, in times like these, when finishing a show in its entirety in a single day is more realistic than not, you begin to run out of options. Netflix has begun airing a series of different reality game shows over the past few months that are undeniably addicting to watch once you have gotten the ball rolling. And the best part about it? There are tons. They seem to almost never end. You never know - it could be better than rewatching your favorite shows for the sixth time over like I have.

Reality TV gets a bad reputation and I understand why. It’s “turn your brain to mush” kind of TV. But sometimes all we need is a mindless show that gives us a good laugh despite the chaos happening around us.

The days of feeling shameful for giving into the guilty pleasure of reality TV are over. Indulge as much as you please, and watch them with pride.

Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English.