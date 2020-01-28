Opinion
Everybody is talking about the second season of "Sex Education." The show is filled with charm and lovable, well-written characters, bringing all sorts of emotions, from relatable sadness to pure joy. Underneath all of that, though, there’s a theme that is very real in today’s world: We have a serious problem with how we teach kids about sex.
Let’s face it, teens and young adults are going to have sex. It’s a part of human nature, and in an age of online dating through apps like Tinder, it’s easier than ever to find sexual partners. It’s no longer a taboo topic of conversation like it has been in the past either. That means it’s time to revamp the way we talk and teach about sex.
Currently, the sex education system in this country is often centered around teaching abstinence-only lessons despite being proven time and time again that it’s ineffective. The United States is currently among the highest in teen pregnancy rates and rates of any developed nation, and there’s a clear reason for that.
On the other end of the spectrum, you have nations such as Switzerland that have extensive sex education programs and easy access to contraceptives. This results in rates that are astronomically lower than ours, with the U.S. having a 612% higher teen pregnancy rate and a 200% higher abortion rate. Simply teaching our kids about the anatomy of the genitals and then saying, “Don’t have sex!” is not effective, and the numbers prove it. At this point, the internet is teaching our kids better than the system that’s supposed to be educating them.
That’s not even considering the topic of consent, an issue that has always been present, but has a long way to go in being taught. The fact that courses on consent and how to prevent sexual assault aren’t being taught until college age is absolutely unacceptable.
Despite the numbers proving what action needs to be taken, we have an administration that is taking us in the wrong direction. There's a reason behind it: Our president is pandering to his largely pro-life voter base. Many support the defunding of organizations such as Planned Parenthood, which provide numerous resources for preventing pregnancy and STDs. However, being against abortion doesn’t mean you also have to be against educating people on how to have sex safely.
In fact, I like to argue that you should be in favor of better sex education and easier access to contraceptives if you’re a pro-life voter. The same studies quoted earlier also showed that the countries, such as Switzerland, that modernized these programs have significantly lower rates of abortions as well. It’s a connection that people need to remember — reducing unwanted pregnancies also reduces the rate of abortions.
While those external programs are extremely helpful, overhauling these systems needs to start first and foremost in our schools. With less than half of the 50 states mandating sex education in schools and only eight requiring consent be discussed, it’s clear this is a problem that goes all the way up to legislation on the state and federal level. These things need to be taught at an early age, and with states like California leading the charge, we have excellent examples on how to move forward nationwide.
"Sex Education" is a great show with an even better concept. Through the lens of high schoolers in this hectic time of their life, filled with hormones and awkward change, they’re showing just how little we talk to our youth about sex. When you’re having to go pay the son of a sex therapist to understand it, you know there’s a fundamental problem. Let’s fix that problem.
Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics.
— Edited by Page Cramer