Opinion

A year ago this May, I wrote a column about the end of the world. I was frustrated by a lot of things — climate change, Trump’s presidency, late-stage capitalism. Moreover, I was frustrated by how much energy was being focused not on defeating these evils, but by attacking each other over the things that helped us cope with this slow apocalypse. It might be the truest thing I’ve ever written.

What we are living through now is not the apocalypse. But I will admit that it feels more like the apocalypse than May 2019 did.

There was a temptation on my part, and there still is, to pull out that old column and point to it like it’s a fortune-telling scroll. Here! I already did this! I know exactly what we need to do! The answer is to love loudly! But that’s not helpful, really, and it’s more than a little bit selfish. The answer is not just to love loudly. The answer is more complicated than that.

Let me back up a bit. This is not the apocalypse because the world is not ending. It is scary. It is sad. It is dangerous, but it is not ending. Humanity will continue after this and for better or worse, so will the United States.

That doesn’t change the fact that thousands of people have died, and thousands more are going to. It doesn’t change the fact that people are losing their jobs. It doesn’t change the fact that we are living through trauma that will change the way we think and behave for the rest of our lives. But it does mean whatever we do, giving up is not the answer.

This is not the apocalypse, because that implies, on some level, what is happening is unpreventable, deity-ordained and guaranteed to end all life on Earth. A year ago, I used the word in an attempt to articulate the specific feeling of hopelessness that came with our big, bad and abstract worldly dangers.

But this danger is not abstract. I see it in my classmates’ faces on Zoom calls, in the snapchats of IV lines sticking out of my friends’ hands, and in my mom’s face when she learns an old friend has died of the virus.

These dangers are not unique to right now, but they are more visible now than ever before. These are terrifying times, but the answer is not to acquiesce. The answer is to fight back.

A year ago, we didn’t have concrete solutions. Now, we do. Or at least we can do something.

Wash your hands and wear masks. Listen to medical professionals. And for the love of God, stay home when you can. Remember the worst of this is preventable, even if those in charge refuse to do their part to prevent it.

Use your present experiences to fuel the fight for universal healthcare, paid sick leave, and all the other major infrastructure changes we should’ve had years ago. This is not the apocalypse, but that doesn’t mean we’re not fighting for lives.

I know we’re all tired of being inside, or of working essential jobs that put us, and others, at risk. I know we want this to be over as soon as possible. But we have to be patient. We have to be vigilant. This is how we show compassion not just for the people we care about, but the people we don’t. This is how we stand up and say “I will prevent people from dying today.”

Maybe the answer is loving loudly after all.

Jamie Hawley is a senior from Salina studying English, political science, and communications.