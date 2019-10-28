Opinion
The Halloween season is upon us. Once again, the time has come for hayrack rides, apple cider, pumpkin patch photo shoots, partying on school nights, and, of course, enough horror content to make even the toughest among us sleep with a nightlight (preferably one shaped like an adorable ghost or perhaps a witch.)
Full disclosure: I am a coward. I read the Wikipedia plot summary of “It” and had a nightmare. The trailer for “Krampus” (which isn’t even a real horror movie) made me cry in the theater.
As much time as I spend reminding my friends that no, I really don’t want to watch “Pet Sematary” with them, I spend an equal amount of time wondering why horror movies and experiences are appealing at all, even to people who don’t have the constitution of a mushy grape.
It’s indisputable that we (the collective we) love this stuff. From recent hits like “Stranger Things” and “A Quiet Place” to classics like “The Exorcist,” horror movies and TV shows have become cultural touchstones. Haunted houses, especially the professional-grade ones, often charge over $40 to enter, and they’re never short on customers.
Regardless of the medium, many of us constantly seek out things that will scare us, and often shell out a significant amount of money for the privilege. Why? What is it about fear that is appealing to us?
Well, like most things college students find appealing, being scared leads to the release of endorphins, dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, at least in some people. The adrenaline rush of a jump scare often leaves our brain wanting more, meaning we’re constantly looking for new scares. It’s especially effective if these scares take place in a theater, a professional haunted house, or our own living rooms.
When we’re in a safe and controlled environment, we can’t really be in danger. The scary stories are just stories, and after the credits have rolled or the outro music has played, we’re back in the real world, free from zombies and aliens and everything else that goes bump in the night. Or at least we think we are.
It’s worth noting that this fear we seek out is manufactured. Of course we want to be scared in safe spaces, because there is a difference between being scared and being terrified. We convince ourselves that the things in the movies and the haunted houses aren’t real, and truthfully, they aren’t. But fear is real. We’re afraid every day.
The things we fear in our real lives aren’t vampires and werewolves, they’re the unspeakable truths we hide in our hearts. We fear death. We fear failure. We fear that whatever it is we give to the world isn’t enough to justify the space we take up in it. We fear that at the end of the day, no one is ever going to think we’re worth anything at all.
Of course we’d rather be scared by the Demogorgon, or Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Sure, some of the creatures in fiction are metaphors for truer things, but they’re hidden behind a mask, and it’s the mask that makes them palatable. These monsters are impersonal — they let us feel our constant fear without attaching it to our concrete worries.
It makes you wonder — what would we be capable of if we recognized our real fears as boogeymen? What if we let ourselves believe that there was an exit sign at the end of our personal haunted houses?
I know, I’m one to talk. I’m as likely to go to a haunted house as I am to be starting point guard for the Jayhawks. But if Halloween is a time for us to relish in manufactured fear, then maybe it can be a time for us to face our real-life fears, too.
Please, if you like, indulge in the campy, the gruesome, and the horrifying. Jump out of your skin from the safety of your couch. But also allow yourself to recognize that sometimes, your real-life fears are just as implausible as the monsters on your screen.
We live in scary times, and there is much to be afraid of. But this does not mean that all fears are real fears, and this does not mean there is no action we can take. It’s time to pull back the mask. It’s time to turn on the lights.
Jamie Hawley is a senior from Salina studying English, political science and communications.