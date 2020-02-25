With less than two weeks before the start of spring break, I think it's fair to say: get excited because you deserve it.
Midterms are coming, all-nighters are becoming more common and, thankfully, our first break of the semester has almost arrived. This is our one time to enjoy a long week off and get a brief period of bliss before the second installment of spring semester stress sets in.
While your first instinct may be to plan a big trip to a far-off place or an extensive road trip, you may want to think twice.
Spring break is exactly that — a break. While you may feel the need to once again overload your schedule with activities and stress-inducing tasks such as a minute-by-minute city sightseeing. But does this really do your spring break justice? It will be fun, but also reminiscent of spring semester stress.
Instead of overloading your spring break, take time to relax and embrace the spirit of spontaneity and boredom. That may seem unconventional to those who enjoy their very structured schedules, but boredom is important for relaxation, and it also allows your brain to spark creativity.
Next week, try not planning anything for a day or two and just see where your life takes you.
Go for a run, get out into nature, or explore parts of Lawrence you haven’t had time to see yet. You could even pack a picnic lunch and get in your car and drive. The destination: who knows?
Take advantage of your break time and exercise the art of not planning. You deserve it, and hey, that’s what breaks are all about.
Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.