Opinion

This past weekend, many Americans gathered in their living and dining rooms to celebrate Easter with their families. However, this was no typical Easter. Gone are the days of meeting with extended family members for holiday parties and brunches. Gone are the days of large group outings.

However, an outsider not privy to this knowledge would have no way of knowing had they looked at social media feeds from the holiday weekend. For every photo depicting masked families of four dyeing eggs at their dining room tables or having food dropped off at their porch, there was an equally harrowing photo of a large extended family gathering together despite the fact we are living through a massive pandemic.

Personally, I heard stories of significant others and extended family members traveling for Easter to spread love and potential disease to their faraway family members. The roads and highways were suspiciously packed with cars, and friends told shameful stories of coronavirus parties within my town alone. Some in-person church gatherings went forward as planned because of course they did. Others, on the other hand, were canceled, and some priests promoted social distancing as a Christian Easter act. You yourself may have attended a drive-in service, which may or may not have been broken up by police.

While much of the United States spent another day at home and under quarantine, many ventured outside of their familiar walls or invited others to gather inside.

I’d like to say thank you to all of those strong Americans who put their own desire for normalcy aside to practice safe social distancing on a usually family-centered holiday. It was a beautiful thing to experience, as many made the best of a bad situation.

For those who put their families and communities at risk this past weekend, there is not really anything positive I can say in response. This past weekend, a minority of our fellow Americans let this country down. This is a good time to remind yourself of the collective importance of your individual actions.

While meeting up with extended family may not seem dangerous, it is. We now live in a different world with different rules. And putting each other at risk for the sake of a family tradition just isn’t worth it. While some pandemic-era American families met up, many stayed home out of obligation, either due to willful rule-following or because their closest family members were stuck in the hospital.

As of April 15, there have already been 24,582 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States alone. That number is huge and sad. At least 24,582 people weren’t able to choose to spend Easter with their families or break social distancing rules.

It is high time that we, as caring Americans, realize the social weight of our actions. Our decisions do not only affect us. Despite the constant coronavirus updates and news stories, some people have either forgotten how destructive this illness is or simply prioritized their party plans over peoples’ lives.

Let’s not contribute to the growing death toll. It is our duty to protect the more vulnerable, as well as those in our communities who are jobless, homeless, or working on the front lines. We should all be able to look at that number without guilt. Don’t let their blood be on your hands. Stay home. Distance yourself. And help make this country safe and healthy again. We all need to do our part, and we are only as strong as our weakest link.

Thank you once again to everyone who stayed home over Easter weekend and spent time with those you currently are living or cohabitating with. Thank you for not throwing a petty pity party or pretending that we are not living amid a pandemic. It may not have been your dream Easter celebration, but you are the reason this country is staying afloat.

Remember to stay resilient these coming weeks, and don’t give in to social pressures or your desire to return to normalcy. Stay home, and stay strong. The rest of the country is counting on you.

Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.