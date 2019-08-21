Opinion
Like many others, I love traveling. I’ve been very lucky, and I’ve visited wonderful places throughout my life. I wish I could see a new place every day, see new faces, eat different food or hear different music.
During your time at the University of Kansas, you may also be interested in traveling. The University offers study abroad programs for the fall, spring and summer semesters. These extended programs can help break up the monotony of a four-year stay, or more, in Lawrence. If a study abroad program isn't feasible, I highly recommend solo travel or traveling with a partner because you'll find a unique amount of freedom during these trips.
This summer, I traveled to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, and something felt very different about it. I was living my passion, and it filled me with gratitude. In my gracious state, I was thinking of those less fortunate and of the locals who were so generously welcoming me into their communities. For the first time in my travels, I felt like I was intruding.
The Mexican state of Quintana Roo is facing a severe seaweed-like crisis along its Caribbean coast that is threatening to crush a tourism industry that supported 13 million international tourists in 2017. Albeit low season for the region, the beaches of Tulum, Mexico, were ghost towns lined with a smelly and slimy layer of sargassum, an invasive weed that flourishes in the warm Caribbean.
Sargassum, a brown macroalgae, is wreaking environmental havoc in the Mayan Riviera, located along Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.— NPR (@NPR) August 19, 2019
To make matters worse, it stinks like a cracked Easter egg that someone forgot to hard boil. https://t.co/FejF3lKsxD
I felt pain for my generous hosts. While staying in Quintana Roo, the people could not have been more kind. This made me wonder. Is this wrong? Do I have a right to be here, or am I abusing my privileges? On one hand, my choice to travel to their home provided them with income. Years of development catered to travelers like me have made their communities dependent upon the revenue.
On the other hand, my choices and behaviors were contributing to the degradation of their environment. I think frequently of those I may have wronged — the young man holding the door open at the convenience store for tips or the elderly woman who sold me a necklace — and I can only wonder if I was generous enough.
Reflecting on this trip has further opened my eyes to the importance of generosity. Spreading generosity starts among one’s close circle, but there is an exceptional significance to making an effort of expanding it, here and abroad.
Lawrence income inequality numbers were only slightly lower than the national average in 2017, according to data provided by the Census Bureau. This presents an opportunity for KU students to find ways to give back. KU Center For Community Outreach has many programs listed online at cco.ku.edu, and even more listings at volunteer.ku.edu.
I cannot make an honest plea to end tourism. Travel has helped shape my identity, and the life experience gained is unmatched. There is no question that the pros outweigh the cons, but don’t forget that the cons weigh heavily.
When you do travel, here are a few guidelines to respecting the boundaries of whom you’re visiting:
Appreciate everything from the roof over your head to the wondrous sights before you. Entitlement needs to be checked at the door. Sincerely thank many people and do so frequently. Tip as much as you can; it is often the most direct and efficient way to give back.
Keep to yourself. Do your best to respect the spaces you occupy, and only use what you are welcome to. Just because you pay for a good or service doesn’t mean you are free to act foolish.
Immerse yourself in different cultures, but respect them, and only participate when appropriate. It can be an insulting experience to witness a mockery of one’s lifestyle.
The importance of seeing the world cannot be stressed enough, and it should be a priority for everyone, especially college students in need of formative experiences. So get out there, but remember to express gratitude every day.
Elijah Southwick is a senior from Overland Park studying English and journalism.