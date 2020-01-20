Opinion
It’s that time of year again: when we say goodbye to lazy days with cocoa, Netflix and slipper-socks and say hello to brazen all-nighters with Monster, coffee and iron will. Where blissful afternoons go extinct and holiday memories become overshadowed by the second coming of college trauma — the spring semester at the University of Kansas.
Preparations for the second semester, as well as increasingly difficult classes, often make for a pretty overwhelming transition to get back into the swing of things. However, for us Jayhawks, this does not need to be the case. Back-to-school university stress, while inevitable, is an issue that can be remedied by some tried-and-true tips and tricks.
We all know how overwhelming it can be returning from break back to 20-plus hour course loads, professors who haven’t replied to an email since 2007, classes that ban laptop use despite your seven already-full binders and the hernia-inducing backpack loads across Jayhawk Boulevard.
Despite all this, there are ways you can prepare for a blissful semester. It is only stressful if you make it stressful. And there are many ways to trick your brain to believe the opposite.
Upon your return, visit your local Target, and pay homage to that one girl in your freshman lab who was the most unnecessarily organized person you ever met. Buy up every shade of colored pens, file folders and laminated sleeves, a 2020 planner with an inordinate amount of stickers and post-its, and a Costco-size case of highlighters, just because. The illusion of productivity can be a strong relief for even the most stressed students. While this is not a long-term solution, it will aid in short-term bouts of pre-course horror. With your rainbow of pens and organizational materials in hand, you will feel like you can conquer the world, if only for a few days.
In addition, during the first week of class, there is, of course, the classic stress aid: failing to buy a single textbook. Who wants to pay for books worth upwards of semester’s rent? Not most. Instead, ignore all the textbook announcements and inquiries you keep seeing everywhere, and simply indulge in the illusion that you will not once use a book in your course. For one, you will save money and time. Additionally, you may in fact not need them at all, so it will be a proactive choice. And then, of course, you will save the stress of textbook searching, textbook buying and textbook reading.
A final mind trick for stress reduction is to simply remove yourself from the situation. However, seeing that this is not necessarily a practical solution, instead, think about post-graduation, and mentally visualize the post-college stress of holding down a real job, not having a meal plan, actually being socially recognized as an adult and all that comes with modern adulthood. This will help you to better appreciate your present situation, no matter the case.
If these mind tricks fail to reduce your pre-semester stress, there is always the option of looking to research well-versed individuals to solve your problems. Versatile and clear advice can always be taken and is most definitely vital in the stress-reduction process.
If you are having issues with the transition from the holiday season to the stressful one, look to Pulitzer-prize winning and Tony-nominated author and playwright David Mamet. As Mamet propositioned so exquisitely, “We must have a pie. Stress cannot exist in the presence of a pie.” Everyone knows that returning to school is stressful. However, it is our job, as Jayhawks, to save ourselves from our own crippling distress.
Trick your brain if you can. Buy your supplies, and don’t buy your books. If mind tricks don’t work, just remember: There’s always pie.
Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.