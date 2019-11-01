Twitter has potentially tipped the first domino in the process of creating a healthy future for social media and political advertising.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday that the social media platform will no longer accept and run political advertisements starting Nov. 22. The decision came in response to a growing dialogue about the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.
Finally, a major media player has taken responsibility for its role in modern society. Twitter made the right decision, but frankly, it should be the only decision. The time has come for media outlets to stop selling ad space to politicians.
“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Jack Dorsey said.
This vision for creating and reaching online audiences is healthy for the truth, for our democracy and for our society as we move forward into an uncertain future.
The prevalence of political ads on social media presents a dilemma regardless of their truthfulness. Unsuspecting or otherwise unwilling audiences can be bought and paid for at the right price.
The new policy is not censorship. This is a win for free speech. If a politician or political organization has the prerogative to produce an advertisement, they are free to post it on their own accounts the same way that you and I are free to share Kawhi Leonard memes.
We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019
Twitter’s decision is important because those same politicians or organizations will soon be unable to use their staggering financial resources to outbid their competition for media exposure. Political ideas on Twitter will be judged and shared based on their merits.
Social media’s true nature is to act as the forum that reflects the voice of the people. That voice is one step closer today to being expressed freely. Promoting ethical speech is essential to preserving free speech.
Advertisements have a place on social media. Selling ad space generates necessary revenue that is reinvested into the user experience. Political entities buying influence, however, is an infestation of the advertising model. When selling a political idea, individuals are seeking power, and the conflict of interest corrupts the concept of an honest advertisement.
It is time to stop compromising civic integrity for a quick buck.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently come under fire for his company’s practices regarding political advertising. Zuckerberg recently testified before Congress about ‘Libra’ — his current cryptocurrency endeavor — and faced a sharp line of questioning from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) about the possibility of fake ads on Facebook.
Zuckerberg clumsily admitted that current policies would allow her to buy ad space on Facebook and run ads that target her political opponents and spread lies about their voting record and stances.
In response to Twitter’s decision, Zuckerberg said, “In a democracy, I don’t think it’s right for private companies to censor politicians or the news.”
Private companies, however, have a mandate to operate ethically and need to have enough integrity to not sell access to those who are looking to purchase power.
Social media has immense potential to affect the world’s balance of power. Already in its short history, social media has inspired successful and peaceful regime-change protests and has been a major influencer of elections in the United States and around the world. It is showing no signs of slowing down. If social media is still in its adolescent stage, it needs proper guidance and support to build a strong foundation for its growth.
Social media’s uncertain future presents many challenges. The ethics of social media are not yet etched in stone, and we’ve reached a critical stage in their development. Improving our democracy requires having enough courage to challenge old ideas and making the right decisions for the future.
Elijah Southwick is a senior from Overland Park studying English and journalism.