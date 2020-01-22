Opinion
On Jan. 3, the United States military assassinated Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top general and the righthand man of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. An unmanned drone killed the Iranian on Iraqi soil as he left Baghdad International Airport to meet with the Prime Minister of Iraq, a regional ally.
Nine others were killed, including five high-ranking members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an organization of local Iraqi militias who defend against ISIS. The following day, President Trump warned retaliation would be met with the destruction of Iranian cultural sites. Three days after that, he recanted.
Geopolitics aside, this may be an unlawful use of military force. The strike occurred without Congressional notification, and assassination has been legally prohibited since 1976. Still, some analysts defend its legitimacy under Article II of our Constitution, which states that the President may order unilateral military action given "a national emergency created by attack upon the United States [or our military].”
The Defense Department called the strike a “defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad,” but Defense Secretary Mark Ester stated he saw no evidence suggesting an imminent attack. NBC News reported five administration officials anonymously claiming Trump conditionally authorized the attack last June.
In public, however, Trump officials have backed the Defense Department.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the attack part of a “bigger strategy” to re-establish “real deterrence.”
Attorney General William Barr said military “imminence is something of a red herring [...] There's [not] a requirement frankly for, you know, knowing the exact time and place of the next attack.”
Whether or not U.S. law was violated, international law was.
The United Nations Charter prohibits the use of force without consent from the state on whose territory the force is enacted. Even if Soleimani’s assassination was justified, it occurred on Iraqi soil without Iraqi foreknowledge.
Agnes Callamard, who investigates extrajudicial or arbitrary executions for the United Nations, argued the assassination “most likely violated international law, including human rights law.” She added that the other individuals’ murders were “absolutely unlawful” and that “the test for so-called anticipatory defense [...] is very unlikely to be met in these cases.”
Beyond the UN charter, the attack was a “breach of the conditions for the presence of U.S. forces in Iraq,” as Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi described it. He stated further: “The assassination of an Iraqi military commander who holds an official position is considered aggression on Iraq [and] a massive breach of sovereignty.”
Two days after the attack, the Iraqi parliament voted 170-0 to expel the 5,000 US troops in the country (with many abstentions). In response, Trump threatened Iraq with sanctions that would “make Iranian sanctions look tame” and refused to withdraw from the country without reimbursement for a military base we financed. Three days later, Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles targeting an Iraqi military base housing US troops. No fatalities were reported.
Extralegal drone assassination is an escalation of tension initiated by our country, leaving a nuclear nonproliferation treaty, to wage economic warfare. It’s likely an overreaching of executive powers, and it’s certainly internationally criminal.
It’s in violation of pre-existing treaties with Iraq, it displays a willingness to kill allies and it shows a general disregard for human rights. Our troops’ prolonged presence is provoking military attacks and may well destabilize the region.
The day before the attack, The New York Times published an opinion piece stating in part: "What if [General Qasem Soleimani] visits Baghdad for a meeting and you know the address? The temptations to use hypersonic missiles will be many.”
However, hypersonic missiles aren’t needed. In 2020, good ol’ drone warfare will work just fine.
