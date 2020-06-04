Opinion
Sunday, hundreds of protestors descended onto Massachusetts Street in Lawrence with enthusiasm and passion typically only expressed during sports victories. The gathering included people from all walks of life coming together in collective disgust at the death of George Floyd by four Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers.
These police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold their constitution and community, pinned an unarmed black man down by kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. It took two minutes and 53 seconds of unconsciousness for these police to finally check for a pulse.
Police brutality focused on Black Americans is an uncomfortable issue that has plagued our nation since departments began enforcing Black Codes. Individuals have historically been hesitant to criticize these law enforcement shortcomings for fear of being labeled as unpatriotic subversives.
Despite making up only 13% of the United States population, Black Americans make up 24% of the population killed by police, according to Mapping Police Violence. In recent years, America’s collective ethos airs this grievance for a short media cycle while issuing half-hearted letters of solidarity and promising lackluster diversity training. Give it a year and the names of the deceased are rarely mentioned again.
In 2020, something different is starting to occur. We are beginning to demand that police are held to the highest possible standard. We demand that the respect given to officers of the law be earned rather than freely given. We are beginning to openly address the systemic issues that have led to the deaths of Sean Bell, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile and countless others.
As massive protests have spread to all major cities, it is clear we are past due for substantial police reform.
A commonly seen characteristic of protests in the United States is a shoulder-to-shoulder line of police fully decked out in bulky armor and massive shields. You will sometimes see armored tanks and camouflaged troops toting M16 rifles and grenade launchers.
The use of militarization tactics is an inexcusable way to treat Americans that are exercising their constitutional rights to protest. Not only have scholars concluded that police militarization fails at its intentions, but it also is directly responsible for an escalation in recently violent demonstrations.
Police need to be consistently de-escalating all conflicts and not the opposite.
While there was only one officer applying the deadly force that claimed George Floyd’s life, there were three more watching in support. The tactic that Chauvin used was taught to all officers as being "inherently dangerous." However, none of the other responding officers called him out or attempted to save Floyd.
These bystanding officers are just as complicit in the death of George Floyd as Derek Chauvin. The state of Minnesota brought charges against all four officers Wednesday. We need police that are willing to call out misconduct as it happens, no matter what.
Police reform is a daunting task, but not an impossible one. Previous instances of civil unrest have taught us that governments are forced to respond with reform. It is our civic duty as Americans to hold our institutions accountable for the actions they take.
While the potential reforms I have listed above have potential to create a more virtuous law enforcement community, it does nothing to rectify past mistakes or correct internalized racism.
This is one of our generation’s tests that will judge our commitment to uplifting the lives of all Americans. We must be unwavering in our commitment to treat all humans with equal dignity. Voice your mind, stay safe and don’t forget to vote.
John Harris is a sophomore from Shawnee studying political science.