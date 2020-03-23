Opinion

It’s a tough time for everyone right now. Between the coronavirus bringing society as we know it to a standstill and us all being encouraged to isolate ourselves until this thing blows over, it’s easy for mental health to suffer a bit.

There’s not exactly a solution to this problem, but there are certainly ways to fight it. I’m not going to preach to you about picking up new hobbies or learning new skills because I get it, motivation might be hard to come by. One thing you can do is try to work yourself into a routine with different ways of staying productive and taking care of yourself. Oftentimes when we’re at home, it’s easy to get distracted and get sucked into other things, but basic self-care is extremely important in keeping yourself mentally healthy.

You may also think that different social media platforms help keep you from feeling an overwhelming sense of loneliness while you’re stuck without much social contact over the coming weeks—and while that is sometimes true—make sure to space it out and take breaks. It’s good to stay informed and in touch with the people in your life, but with so much fear and anxiety online about current events, it’s probably for the best to just focus on something a little more positive in the meantime.

There’s plenty of methods of staying socially active without leaving the house. You can call and text family and friends any time. If you’re feeling the need to see a friendly face, you can even try to reach out through FaceTime and other forms of video chat. If you’ve fallen out of touch with somebody and miss them, take the time to catch up. It’s not like they’re very busy either.

There are countless other things you can do to maintain your mental health as we wait for everything to settle down. An important thing to keep in mind though is that despite being physically away from everybody, you’re not alone in what you’re dealing with and how you’re feeling.

Those you are close to could be struggling with their mental health as well. This is the perfect time to reach out to them and ask them how they’re doing. Simply being asked “How are you?” might seem small, but to people who are feeling alone or depressed, it shows that you care — and that can be extremely helpful.

We may be practicing social distancing and isolating ourselves, but in the end, we’re all in this together. We’re social creatures, so it’s perfectly okay to reach out to those around you if you’re feeling lonely or down. It’s also perfectly okay to be proactive and reach out to those around you if you think they might need some cheering up as well.

It may seem like the world is ending right now, but in a couple months we will hopefully be enjoying the warm summer weather with this global pandemic behind us. Let’s all work together to get there as smoothly as possible.

Wyatt Hall is a sophomore from Bonner Springs studying business analytics.