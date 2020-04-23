Opinion

When you see the iconic mail truck with an eagle on its side, you know immediately that the United States Postal Service is delivering mail in your area.

You probably think of it as equivalent to private corporations like Amazon or UPS. However, the USPS has a unique mission enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. The Postal Clause specifically gives Congress the power to establish “post offices and post roads.”

In recent years, a movement has emerged calling for an end to the public nature of the postal service. The president’s task force on the USPS has proposed that the service be converted from a governmental agency to a privately-held corporation.

I believe that the privatization of the USPS would cause untold damage to the nation as a whole.

The USPS holds a uniquely confusing status in the federal government. While the Postal Clause gives Congress establishment powers for “post offices,” the administration of the USPS falls under the executive branch. A Board of Governors is appointed by the Senate and they select a postmaster-general to lead the USPS like the CEO of a corporation. One of the most surprising facts about the American postal service is that they receive absolutely no money from taxpayers. The USPS receives all their income from what consumers pay for their shipping services.

Mail-in voting protects your health — and the right to vote Opinion columnist Elijah Southwick argues upcoming elections should transition to an entirely mail-in process in light of the intensifying coronavirus pandemic.

Even though postal approval ratings are higher than any government agency at 74%, some believe that the post office is wasteful and fiscally irresponsible.

Most of the post office’s financial trouble is commonly attributed by their requirement to pre-fund employee retirements. The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act mandates that the USPS fund retirements 75 years in advance, meaning they are financing pensions for employees that are not even born yet. This act pushed the post office into a financial crisis for an artificial and inconsequential reason.

So, if the financial crunch is manufactured and the USPS is already structured corporately, why can’t we just privatize it? One of the reasons is particularly relevant in this election year. Mail-in voting ballots are undoubtedly a requirement for fair elections in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

People are still uncertain if it will be safe to go to the polls in person and mail-in ballots mitigate this concern. The USPS is the most dependable entity that can be trusted to deliver these ballots securely and in a timely manner. The government oversight that comes with the current postal service is necessary to prevent voter fraud.

John pq Mail-in voting ballots are undoubtedly a requirement for fair elections in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another reason comes from rural deliveries. While private delivery corporations can easily refuse shipping an item outside its boundaries, the USPS is tasked with making sure every American can receive their mail under the universal service obligation. They are even responsible for last mile delivery of packages from FedEx and UPS. The post office is outstanding in that they make it possible for rural communities to receive the same postal accommodations as urban communities. In this regard, the USPS is an equalizing force no matter where you live.

The postal service is one of the most captivating and valuable services that America offers. The same government agency that operates on the revenue it makes alone also provides universal services that prevail over wealthy multinational corporations.

We cannot use a contrived financial issue or national crisis as an excuse to eliminate oversight on one of the few constitutionally provided government agencies. Next time you see your neighborhood mailman, remember how important the USPS is to the American way of life.

John Harris is a sophomore from Shawnee studying political science.