Opinion
Our species is running head-first into an unprecedented global disaster, and we all know it. Over 100 members of Congress publicly deny it, but my inner cynic suspects even they’re aware; politicians aren’t stupid. They just need to court their corporate sponsors to keep power.
Liberals often press individuals to lower their personal carbon footprint. Reuse, reduce, recycle. Don’t buy plane tickets. Take public transportation instead of driving. Don’t eat meat. Go solar.
The truth is, these things won’t save the planet.
I’m not saying they don’t help. I recycle, I don’t fly and I’m a vegan. I do marketing for a residential solar panels company. I can’t drive for medical reasons, so I get that by default. If we can decrease pollution, however marginally, it can buy us some time. But in the long run, only collective political action will save us.
The market-driven global economy is the largest source of environmental damage, and we need to attack the problem at its root. Instead of modifying consumption habits, we need to disrupt the producers — that is, corporations.
It’s not a matter of convincing entrenched power to play nice. By law, executives are required to make decisions that are in the stockholders’ interests, social costs be damned.
As long as that’s the case, they won’t swap a cent of profit for the sake of humanity — not willingly. If they did, they’d be replaced. To prevent human extinction, we need to stop them. Contrary to Extinction Rebellion’s “apolitical” approach, only political action can get us there.
Moreover, we can’t target only oil, gas and other industries that are typically associated with climate change. The Amazon is still being destroyed, far more quickly than it was last year.It’s being purposely destroyed, which is supported by the Brazillian government, our regional ally. Deforestation provides land for growing soybeans, to satisfy China’s demand for new soy markets, since the United States trade war raised their cost. The sanctions, China’s response and the ecological destruction are all motivated by profit.
The deforestation is old news; corporate media have forgotten. They also never mentioned soy markets. As I’ve discussed, media too are motivated solely by profit, maximizing views without saying anything that damages their advertisers (other large corporations). Understanding global forces that could destroy civilization requires promoting independent news.
Moreover, the consumption-side dogmas are actively harmful.
Philosopher and sociologist Slavoj Žižek said it best: “What did you do today to repay your debt to nature? Did you put all your newspapers into a proper recycling bin? And all the bottles of beer or cans of Coke? Did you use your bike or public transport instead of your car? Did you open the windows wide rather than firing up the air conditioning?’ The ideological stakes of such individualization are easy to see: I get lost in my own self-examination instead of raising much more pertinent global questions about our entire industrial civilization.”
Individualistic approaches to the climate crisis allow people to feel like they’ve contributed, but they really haven’t. They feed our egos and make us feel like we are better than others. Moreover, since much of these supposedly environmental acts have high costs, they are often less accessible to the lower-class, feeding into the movement’s problems with racism and classism.
This is how we need to think if we want to prevent the apocalypse. The stakes are high, our chances are poor. We need to take political action now.
Leo Niehorster-Cook is a senior from Leawood studying philosophy and cognitive science.