Opinion
The single most dreaded question as a senior rounding the corner to the next chapter in life: "What are you doing after graduation?"
Frankly, more than half of us have absolutely no idea what we are doing after graduation or where we will end up. Yet, it is still the first follow-up question out of almost everyone’s mouths upon hearing that you are a senior.
Each and every time I am asked this question, I catch myself mid-thought as I am about to sugar-coat the answer that my audience probably wants to hear or is expecting to hear. In that split second between concocting an answer and relaying it to them, I realize I am being untruthful to them as well as to myself.
Before I can stop myself, I am rambling on about prospective companies I would like to work for. Stumbling over my own words, explaining the steps I am taking to get there and a five-year plan that I’m not even sure how I came up with. It’s silly, truly, that as new pupils heading off into our first stages of true adult life, that we feel the need to fabricate what our future plans are for the sake of sounding like we have it together. Or, if we are more honest and decide to disclose that we have no plan thus far, there is an unsettling feeling of failure, if I must say, after seeing the face in front of you shift from interested to dismissive.
I think the issue with the question is not the question itself, it is the intent that lies behind it. For the most part, people are concerned with the career path you plan to take and evaluate the level of success you will most likely accomplish in whatever it is that your line of work will take you to. In that brief conversation, someone has already made a snap judgement about who you are growing to be.
My plans are to buy and convert the inside of a Volkswagen van, travel up the coast of Northern California all the way into British Columbia, Canada, and Alaska with my dog. Like clockwork, I watch as the face of the person I’m speaking to shift from enthusiastic to slightly disapproving and judgmental. Honestly, I love it.
There is a sense of liberation being completely transparent about your own truth when in reality, there is absolutely no obligation for you to disclose anything about what your plans are because it is simply no one else’s business. Your path is your path, and wherever that may lead is beautiful. Whether you have it completely figured out or not at all, no one can take away the beauty behind you figuring it out as you go along.
So, my question is why? Why do we as a society put so much pressure and stigma around the near future plans of a freshly graduated student? At the end of the day, as I said, it is simply no one’s business what anyone decides to do with their own lives. All that matters is that you are honest with yourself.
Follow the pull to wherever you see yourself, not where someone else sees you. Whether that is in the back of a Volkswagen van or in the corporate world, take pride and ownership over what it is that you want to do. Your level of success is not dependent on the amount of money you make or the job you start off at. It is about the pride and passion you will find within yourself during your own personal journey.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English and dance.