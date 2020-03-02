Opinion
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly a stunning 2000 points in just two days last week. On Tuesday, it took a hit of 800 points, still less than the 1000-plus point drop the day before. Stocks were selling, and some major players, such as Visa and United Health, were some of the worst performing while the better performers such as McDonalds still remained negative.
This recent stock fall was apparently caused by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. Just this Saturday the virus took its first U.S. victim.
President Donald Trump commented on the market drop last Wednesday, “I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on the stage making fools out of themselves.”
Rather than taking a chance to cite the high selling threshold or the virus’s impact on global spending, the president immediately took the chance to place blame on the Democratic party.
This is a president who has taken it upon himself to weigh his winnings based on the rising of the stock market. On Feb. 19, just a week before the stock market drop, President Trump tweeted, “Highest Stock Market In History, By Far!”
Highest Stock Market In History, By Far!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020
But this isn’t a recent feature of Trump’s presidency. In 2017, he closed out the year by tweeting, “If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future - and just beginning!” But soon after, in February 2018, the stock market dropped over 1000 points, and Trump was completely silent after posting at least weekly about the market on his Twitter without missing a beat.
If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future - and just beginning! https://t.co/9TzSC8F8vY— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017
Trump went on to tweet, “In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!”
In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018
Apparently, President Trump blamed the falling of the market on the rapid rising the market had been experiencing up to that point.
The problem with all of this: the President allows his status to rise with the increasing success of the stock market under his presidency, but when worse comes to worst, he moves blame away from himself in any way possible.
Regarding the stock market, Trump has been attacking democrats with seemingly little to no basis at all. If his claim that the Democratic debate is causing fear amongst investors is true, one would assume that very debate (which occurred after the market had dropped) would produce another significant drop.
Vox reporter Aaron Ruper asked a similar question.
“If his claim about markets being spooked by the Democratic debate held water, you would’ve expected the Dow to plummet again on Wednesday," Rupar said. "But it didn’t. It dropped just 122 points.”
So where are we left but with a president who continues to place blame on the opposing political party without cause in order to try and protect his own image? What President Trump needs to learn is that you can’t gain momentum through success (such as the market) without taking any fault when that success dwindles.
Take some blame, Trump. There’s a lot to go around.
Brett Knepper is a sophomore from Newton studying English with a concentration in creative writing.