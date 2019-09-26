Opinion
Everyone knows how stressful mornings can be. You have to get up, look presentable, shove enough granola bars into your pockets that will last you until lunch and grab some oh so precious caffeine before jumping on the bus to class. That is, if there’s enough time to do all that.
The pressure to get decent sleep and arrive to class on time has squeezed our mornings. They seem like obstacles to overcome and slog through or time crunches that lack any time to get work done.
However, thinking of morning routines as necessary evils writes off those crucial moments after we wake up as useless and wasted. Healthy morning routines can actually be invigorating and positive to focus our attention and improve our efficiency.
Like most things in life, developing routines to reduce stress takes conscious effort and work. It may seem daunting to try to wedge in more time in any given morning. However, philosopher Alain de Botton at the School of Life provides three simple yet challenging steps that reap real benefits: Think positively about the routine. Create time for yourself, and get someone to hold you accountable.
Step one starts with changing our mindset about morning routines. The benefits of routine on psychology and productivity are well established. As young adult brains continue to develop, building stronger executive function, the ability to prioritize and accomplish tasks, is crucial. Morning routines develop this skill in two ways. You are forced to hold yourself accountable to achieve small duties (making the bed, clearing your desk, etc.). And after a while, the routine itself becomes a positive, decluttering habit. In short, if we frame mornings as opportunities for self-improvement and focus, we can jump-start our work ethic.
Creating time is the far most difficult step in Alain de Botton’s regimen. There’s good news, though. You can’t do this step incorrectly. Any way you can allocate a specific time in the day toward activities that declutter your space and mind will work. A routine doesn’t even have to be in the morning to be effective.
De Botton’s point is that we should recognize that we will forget to do things occasionally, and that’s okay. Executive function is a skill to be honed through practice and repetition. We shouldn’t expect perfection every morning.
To solve this conundrum of forgetfulness, we should recruit people around us to hold ourselves accountable. This can be as simple as a rotating chore schedule with roommates. Truly, any method that keeps you honest with a routine is a method worth pursuing.
I should mention my roommates think I’m crazy. At 7:00 every Saturday morning, as the sun is just starting to crest out from behind Fraser Hall, I've showered, shaved and headed down to the laundry room with some freshly brewed Earl Grey in my thermos.
Now I don’t mean to brag about being a morning person — I’m far from peak productivity. Besides, we all know morning people are obnoxious enough. The point remains: A structured weekend morning with specific tasks allows me to focus first thing in the morning. That clears my mind and provides me a small but real sense of accomplishment that propels me to get more work done.
Mornings are challenging. Period. It’s devilishly easy to slip into a rushed and panicked schedule after waking up. However, if we recognize how much potential is inherent in morning routines, we can rig them to reduce our stress and improve our mental health.
Sam Harder is a freshman from Wichita studying economics and French.