Two individuals were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Playerz Sports Bar, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.
Lawrence police responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a shooting around 2 a.m. at 1910 Haskell Ave.
Before the police arrived, they learned a male and female received “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,“ according to the release.
Police said they found the suspect shortly after. The suspect tried to avoid police, after law enforcement tried to initiate a car stop. Eventually, the suspect stopped near East 23rd Street and O’Connell Road, police said.
Police said the suspect also had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was transported to a hospital.
The area around 23rd and Harper Streets to East Hills Drive was closed as investigators processed the scene, police said.
Police reopened 23rd Street around 8 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477), or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.