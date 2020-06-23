Former Kansas soccer defender Addisyn Merrick signed a one-year contract, plus a one-year option, with defending National Women's Soccer League champions North Carolina Courage Friday.
Merrick was selected 28th overall by the Courage in the NWSL draft on Jan. 16.
Following the pick, Courage head coach Paul Riley noted Merrick's versatility and her potential on the defensive end.
“Merrick is very good on the ball," Riley said following the draft in January. "She has great speed, great technical ability. She’ll help us down the flank areas and at center back if needed."
Originally from Lee's Summit, Missouri, Merrick saw action in every match during the course of her four-year career as a Jayhawk, starting every game during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She was also a key contributor to the Jayhawks' 2019 Big 12 Championship, helping lead a defense that forced 12 shutouts last season.
Merrick was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 Defender of the Year in 2019. She also set a Kansas soccer record for minutes played in a season with 2,278.
Merrick and the Courage will next take the field on Saturday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m. against the Portland Thorns.