In its matchup against the Monmouth Hawks, Kansas men's basketball was able to crush its opponents in just about every way possible in a staggering 112-57 victory.
Whether it was the team’s lights-out three-point shooting, relentless dunks and layups or the tough defense, the Jayhawks had everything going in their favor last Friday.
And a key contributor to that effort was sophomore forward David McCormack.
McCormack played some big-time minutes (16) in Friday’s game against Monmouth, finishing with 17 points and a team-high 11 rebounds off the bench.
As the box score indicates, McCormack was able to make the most of his time on the floor. The sophomore forward was able to get the crowd buzzing with a spectacular block on Monmouth guard Ray Salnave with 5:13 left in the first half.
McCormack’s lone block on the night was able to get the home crowd roaring in what was already a 22-point lead at the time.
McCormack was also the team leader, along with sophomore point guard Devon Dotson, in assists with four for the game. Although the 6-foot-10, 265-lb. forward usually plays for easy buckets at the rim, he was able to distribute the ball to guards Friday.
If he can consistently and accurately pass out of the post, McCormack's game could become even more integral to the Jayhawks' future success.
Against East Tennessee State on Tuesday, McCormack got the start, but his performance was not quite as impactful as his last. He was held back in playing time, as the team tried to make use of the size advantage of senior center Udoka Azubuike.
McCormack played just 12 minutes and scored just four points on 2-of-5 shooting.
While Azubuike will continue to be the main big man for Kansas this season, McCormack will look to make his mark and impact tight games, even if his role is limited. McCormack will continue to be an all-around forward talent for the Jayhawks as they look to build on early-season success.
Kansas will next take on Chaminade next Monday at 8 p.m.