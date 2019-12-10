After a slow start to the year, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji may have found his rhythm. Kansas men’s basketball’s commanding victory over Milwaukee was his second straight 20-point outing.

Right out of the gate, Agbaji was feeling it from downtown. Just 30 seconds into the game, the Kansas City, Missouri, native drilled his first three pointer of the game.

On the next possession, sophomore guard Devon Dotson pushed the ball ahead on the fast break before finding Agbaji. With a couple of Panthers attempting to close out on him, Agbaji stepped into a quick-release transition three and swooshed it.

One minute later, Agbaji sunk another catch-and-shoot transition three from the right corner that rattled around the rim but fell. After that shot, he turned around and celebrated before galloping back on defense. That bucket capped off Kansas’ 11-0 run to start the game.

“Even coach said it in the huddle. [That was] one of our better starts that we’ve had,” Agbaji said. “Just one of those nights, shots falling early. Energy gets picked up on the defensive end. We see shots go in and stops on the other end — that’s always going to get us off to a good start.”

Agbaji would then cool off for a while, but later caught the Panthers’ defense sleeping and knocked down another corner triple at the 14:42 mark of the second half.

On top of starting the game a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, the talented sophomore was also a key contributor in other stat categories.

Following a long miss from Milwaukee’s redshirt junior guard Tejon Lucas, Dotson found Agbaji for what looked to be another transition three. However, Agbaji cleverly threw up a pump fake that caught the defense off guard, allowing him to blow by his man and deliver a touch pass to freshman forward Tristan Enaruna for a layup.

Agbaji turned three of the Jayhawks' first half missed shots into second chance points by snagging offensive rebounds and kicking the ball out to his teammates, which coach Bill Self applauded him for in the post-game press conference.

“What I see is a guy that’s going to the offensive glass every time,” Self said. “I see a guy that is focused in on guarding his man and doing all the little things that you can control. When you do those things, you naturally make more shots. His confidence level is sky high because of it.”

While Agbaji was solid all night long, it was the 12:36 mark of the second half when he displayed his absurd leaping ability.

With a full head of steam sprinting toward the rim, Agbaji made eye contact with his point guard, Dotson, and pointed to the rim. Dotson then hit him with an alley-oop pass from near midcourt that Agbaji finished off with an emphatic reverse jam and brought the Allen Fieldhouse crowd to its feet.

“I just wanted to put some style on it,” Agbaji said of his flashy dunk. “I just jumped, and I was like, ‘Dang I might as well.’”

Before being subbed out of the game for good, Agbaji delivered one last three dagger three with a little over two minutes left in the contest that brought his point total up to 22 — his highest of the season thus far. He also tied his career high in made threes with five.

After starting the season a combined 5-of-20 from long range through the first four games, Agbaji has picked it up in the last two games, netting 9-of-14 (64.3%). He said it “felt good” to break his cold streak.

“Not seeing the ball go in was unfortunate, but I kind of got through that,” Agbaji said. “I’m trying to maintain this and stay strong throughout this and conference [play].”