Coming off of a 4-0 win over Nebraska, Kansas soccer hosted Loyola-Chicago at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday. The Jayhawks defeated Loyola-Chicago 6-0.
Senior Katie McClure commanded the Jayhawks during their home opener, putting up a hat trick as well as an assist. In the match against the Ramblers she was no different. McClure put in a header during the fourth minute of play. Although playing a mere 37 minutes, she made her time count on the pitch.
Senior Sophie Maierhofer replicated McClure’s success with a header of her own in the 27th minute.
Sophie Maierhofer's goal in the 27th minute comes off another great cross, this time from Katie McClure!#KUsoccer | #KUvsLOYOLA pic.twitter.com/wlKMXzmlHA— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) August 25, 2019
Juniors Ceri Holland, Kathryn Castro and sophomore Kailey Lane followed up with goals of their own. Holland converted on a penalty kick, while Castro and Lane put in short chip shots to bring the Jayhawks’ first half score to 5-0.
Kansas put up 18 shots during the first half while not allowing Loyola to take any for the first 55 minutes.
Most of these 18 shots were created by aggressive defense the Jayhawks played early on. The play-by-play even shows Loyola just didn’t do much in the first half because they weren’t holding on to the ball very long.
“We talked about it at halftime. We really did control the tempo of the game through the midfield, and I think that was really the key for us,” head coach Mark Francis said. “The midfield did a great job of finding spaces to get the ball in, and just play simple and combined, and really control the tempo.”
Holland picked up her second goal of the day in the 53rd minute, stretching the lead to six.
Picking up an early and sizable lead helped Kansas work on one of its problems from the exhibition match on Aug. 16: inexperience. With 20 players playing 30 minutes or more, playing time was spread across the roster to give the younger players some experience.
“Obviously, in the second half, we made a lot of changes,” Francis said. “A lot of kids got some minutes, which was good, especially for the younger guys to get that experience.”
The defense kept up their aggressive play, only allowing three shots. The Jayhawks continued to pace the game by controlling the ball long enough to setup their offense.
"Yeah, winning two games in a row, it's a good confidence builder," Holland said. "But we've still got stuff to work on as a team, and we'll prepare for Memphis on Thursday."
Scoring Summary
4’ KU McClure A: Holland
27’ KU Maierhofer A: McClure, Prybylski
28’ KU Holland
35’ KU Castro A: Lane, Merrick
42’ KU Lane
54’ KU Holland A: Costow