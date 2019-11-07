Kansas volleyball swept the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday to move to 7-13 on the season. The Jayhawks ended a three-game losing streak in its redemption victory over Texas Tech.
The offense was the leading factor in the game and the reduction of errors helped lead to the victory. As a team, Kansas committed only nine errors in the contest.
Kansas got out to a quick start on offense, totaling 10 kills in its first 11 points. Part of that offensive push was because of senior middle blocker Zoe Hill.
Hill scored three of the first 11 points before being substituted out. After coming back into the game midway through the set, she immediately blocked a shot.
Hill finished the first set with five kills and two blocks. As a team, the Jayhawks totaled 17 kills and won the set 25-20.
Kansas seemingly got better after the first set. Similar to set one, the Jayhawks scored first and then trailed immediately after. But once again, the offensive push began, and Kansas was scoring at will.
In fact, for the majority of the set, Kansas had a hitting percentage of above .400 before some errors toward the end of the set.
After five in the first set, Kansas did not commit an error until the midway point of the set, when it led 13-11. The Jayhawks committed multiple attacking errors late in the set, but those came while they already had a comfortable lead.
The second set also displayed Kansas' defense. Kansas never allowed the Red Raiders an easy score. They Jayhawks finished the set with seven blocks, including four from sophomore outside hitter/setter Camryn Ennis.
Kansas closed out late in the set and won it 25-18.
The third set started off strong for Kansas, jumping out to a 15-7 lead. The well-rounded attack from the Jayhawks led to them taking the eight-point lead. Freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon and senior outside hitter Ashley Smith were both at the forefront of the attack.
And right behind the two outside hitters was the momentum once again from Hill, who continued putting on a show.
The momentum possessed by Kansas suddenly ended as the Red Raiders began to rattle off points. Texas Tech brought the lead down to four but once again, Hill showed out. Right as Texas Tech sent a ball over the net to give itself its 14th point, Hill smacked it right back down and halted all momentum the Red Raiders had.
The remainder of the fourth set continued to display that story, the moment Texas Tech had any sign of rattling off a run, Kansas immediately put a stop to it.
The momentum-stopping defense helped lead Kansas to the third set victory, winning it 25-17. In the set, Kansas committed two errors and had a game-best of .469 hitting percentage in the set.
Hill finished the game with ten kills and seven blocks. Christon led the team with her 11 kills, she also finished with three blocks. Kansas finished the game with 43 kills, but the hitting percentage was the story of the game, with a hitting percentage of .344.
On the season, Kansas has averaged a hitting percentage of .163.
The Jayhawks will now look to their next game in Fort Worth, Texas, when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU currently sits in a tie for last in the Big 12 conference. The game is slated for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m.