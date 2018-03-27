Can't afford the 779-mile drive to San Antonio's Alamodome to cheer on the Jayhawks in the Final Four? Fear no more, as Kansas Athletics has you covered, giving students a chance to still cheer on Kansas in a stadium setting among thousands of other Jayhawk fans.
Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday that Allen Fieldhouse will be open to students for Kansas’ Final Four matchup against Villanova on Saturday. The game will be streamed on the video board in the middle of the Fieldhouse.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with access to the Fieldhouse available on the north, south and east sides. All parking lots around the Fieldhouse, including the Central District parking garage on the west side of the Fieldhouse, will be free parking for all students.
Tipoff is set for 7:49 p.m., or 40 minutes following the conclusion of the Loyola-Chicago and Michigan game, which is set for a 5:09 p.m. tip off.
Kansas fans will be able to experience the Final Four like a true home game. Not only will the stands be full of Jayhawk faith, but the Kansas band and spirit squad will also be in attendance, creating the perfect home atmosphere.
The Allen Fieldhouse Rally House store and the Booth Family Hall of Athletics, as well as concession stands on the first and second levels, will all be open during the the game.
The evening is modeled after near-identical nights in the Phog in 2008 and 2012, when Allen Fieldhouse was also open to the public for the Final Four matchups.
If Kansas defeats Villanova, it will face the winner of the Loyola-Chicago and Michigan game in the championship game on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Allen Fieldhouse will also be open for the championship game, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
— Edited by Margo Johnson