Jada Burse | Volleyball
As Kansas volleyball finished up non-conference play and began competition against Big 12 foes, junior hitter Jada Burse was the standout performer. In matches against Drake and TCU, both victories for the Jayhawks, Burse led the team in kills, with 18 and 23, respectively. She also notably finished with a .444 hitting percentage against Drake.
Elise Reina | Soccer
Big 12 play started for Kansas soccer this week, with two home matches against Oklahoma on Friday and No. 15 Oklahoma State on Sunday. With the Jayhawks going 1-1 over the weekend, junior defender Elise Reina shined, scoring against the Sooners and assisting senior forward Grace Hagan against the Cowgirls. Reina scored second goal of the season in the 60th minute against Oklahoma and assisted Hagan in the 90th minute against Oklahoma State.