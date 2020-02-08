In Kansas men's basketball 60-46 victory over TCU on Saturday, senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson each recorded double-doubles, paving the way for the Jayhawks to cruise to victory.
Kansas worked its offense through Azubuike who dominated the first half. He recorded 14 points and nine rebounds in the first 20 minutes on 7-of-10 shooting.
Six of those seven made baskets were dunks, including three straight in just over a minute, midway through the half.
The Jayhawks had seven assists at the 10:05 mark, which was more than they had in the entire game against the Texas Longhorns. A lot of those came from finding Azubuike under the rim. In fact, the senior big man was on the receiving end of six of the first seven Kansas assists.
Azubuike compensated for the rest of the team during his commanding performance, as hit teammates shot a combined 6-for-26 (23.1%) from the field in the first half.
He continued to haunt the Horned Frogs’ post defense early in the second half. Azubuike had three dunks on his first three attempts after halftime and totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Dotson threw alley-oops on two of those dunks and tallied a career-high 11 assists, six to Azubuike.
Their connection opened the game up for Dotson, who started the game 2-of-9 from the field. As TCU held Azubuike to just one shot attempt after the 15:49 mark in the second half, Dotson got opportunities to take over the game.
He shot 5-for-8 in the second half, netting his second career double-double, adding 18 points to his 11 dimes. His first career double-double also came against the Horned Frogs when he finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds on Feb. 11, 2019.
Dotson also made one of the biggest scores of the game. It came when TCU cut the Jayhawks’ lead to four with 7:05 left in the second half.
With a chance to cut the deficit to one score, junior guard Marcus Garrett stole the ball from sophomore guard R.J. Nembhard.
Garrett went on to feed the ball to Dotson who drew a foul and made the layup. Dotson made the free throw that jump started a 15-4 run until the 2:10 mark. In that stretch the Charlotte native scored seven points and dished out an assist.
The Jayhawks will play their next game Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Morgantown, West Virginia against the West Virginia Mountaineers.