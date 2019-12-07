Just five minutes into Kansas men's basketball's game against former conference foe Colorado, junior guard Marcus Garrett attacked the middle of the 2-3 zone and lofted the ball toward the front of the goal. To the dismay of the Dallas native, the ball thumped off the back of the rim.

In the initial reaction, it appeared Colorado had done its job, forcing the Jayhawks to attempt a running floater instead of a high-percentage look. However, there was a crucial mistake the Buffaloes, and many teams before them, made.

With all eyes watching the ball drift further from the basket, nothing prevented senior center Udoka Azubuike from the ball and the rim. Grabbing the miss and flushing it with his right hand in one motion, Azubuike sent the Allen Fieldhouse crowd into hysterics.

As the basket shook in the aftermath of the thunderous finish, the Buffaloes glanced around in confusion as they, somehow, let the largest man in the building out of their sight.

This wouldn't be the first, or last, time the product of Delta, Nigeria would cause a ruckus in the lane. Seconds before the half ended, Azubuike received an entry pass, pivoted and slammed it on top of Colorado sophomore forward Evan Battey. The play would complete a 4-for-5 first half for the senior, with all eight of his points coming on dunks.

"[Azubuike] is a load down there," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. "[Kansas] does such a good job playing through him."

The player responsible for containing Azubuike was no slouch when comparing build, either. Battey — listed at 6-foot-8 and 262 lbs. — shouldered the majority of time defending the Kansas center. But even his NFL-like build paled in comparison to the daunting presence of Azubuike.

Coming off his career-high performance against Dayton, in which he tallied 29 points and four blocks in 31 minutes of action, Colorado's emphasis of neutralizing the production of Azubuike became evident in the opening possession.

Kansas men's basketball finishes No. 20 Colorado 72-58 thanks to strong start, defense Kansas men's basketball defeated Colorado 72-58 Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. In 2013, the last time the two teams met, the Buffaloes stunned the No. 6 Jayhawks.

Despite playing just five possessions of zone entering Saturday, the Buffaloes began the evening in a 2-3 zone.

"We just felt with two bigs, [Kansas] only has three guys who can shoot threes," Boyle said. "We're not a great zone team."

Be that as it may, Azubuike picked up 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting with six rebounds against a team that marched in allowing 56.3 points per game — good for 11th best in the nation.

Although his efforts proved to be significant in the Jayhawks' 72-58 throttling of Colorado, coach Bill Self wasn't too pleased with the team's offensive showing.

"Our inability to pass the ball was pretty evident during some stretches," Self said. "If we had the shot, we were fairly efficient. But we have to be better caretakers of the ball to play really good offensively."

Kansas' 21 turnovers in the game turned into 17 points for the Buffaloes.

After his 85.7% shooting clip from the field Saturday, Azubuike remains atop the leaderboards in the country in field goal percentage. The totals push him over 80% for the season (53-for-66).

Up next, the Jayhawks' will host Milwaukee Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.