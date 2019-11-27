After winning its first two games in the Maui Invitational over Chaminade and BYU, Kansas men’s basketball matched up with the Dayton Flyers in the championship game on Nov. 27. Carried by the contributions of sophomore guard Devon Dotson and senior center Udoka Azubuike, the Jayhawks were crowned champions of the tournament with a thrilling 90-84 victory in overtime.

It is only the third time Kansas has won the Maui Invitational and the first since 2015.

In the first half, both squads flexed their muscles on the offensive end. As Dotson and Azubuike tallied 26 of the Jayhawks’ 36 first half points, the Flyers countered with the production of redshirt junior guard Ibi Watson, who knocked down three three-pointers and led Dayton in scoring with 11.

The Flyers closed the half connecting on eight of their 18 three-point attempts. However, after starting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, Dayton finished the half hitting just 2-for-8 (25%) from three.

Redshirt sophomore forward Obi Toppin, who came into the game averaging 24 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, was limited to seven points on 3-for-6 shooting in the first half.

For Kansas, its 46.4 shooting percentage bested Dayton’s numbers, but the Flyers managed to take a 37-36 lead heading into the break.

When play resumed in the second half, the Jayhawks created slight separation with a 10-5 run in the opening minutes. That momentum, however, was dashed in a hurry. Dayton responded with a 7-2 spurt itself and reclaimed the lead 49-48 with 15:40 left in the game.

Nearly eight minutes later, Kansas found itself on the ropes with the Flyers bringing their fan base to life at the third media timeout. Extending its lead to 66-58, Dayton had its kill shot on one of the top teams in the country. But with the Jayhawks lined up in the crosshairs, the Flyers misfired.

Just as quickly as it fell into an eight-point deficit, Kansas came storming back. On the back of an 11-0 run, Dotson and junior guard Marcus Garrett propelled the surge that pushed the Jayhawks back out in front. Azubuike had the go-ahead bucket plus the foul at the 2:25 mark.

But as the teams continued to trade blows, Dayton obtained the last opportunity to extend the game. Trailing by three points with 15 seconds left, the Flyers rolled the dice in taking the final shot. The gamble, as it turned out, proved to be the right decision.

Right before time expired, Dayton junior guard Jalen Crutcher tied the game with a three-pointer to knot things up at 73-73. Senior guard Isaiah Moss missed a 40-footer as the clock hit zero, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, the presence of Azubuike and his ability to capitalize at the charity stripe allowed the Jayhawks to fend off Dayton in the extra period.

The 7-footer’s 29 points was a new career high.

Dotson came away with a new career high, as well. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native led all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

Up next, Kansas will host former Big 12 foe Colorado on Dec 7. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.