As senior center Udoka Azubuike stood at the free throw line for the first time with 10:19 left in the first half, history would be right there with him.

After banking in the first attempt off the backboard, the career 40.6% free throw shooter found himself one bucket shy of putting his name in the record books.

The 7-footer took a few dribbles and let the ball float off his hands. Despite his struggles through the previous 83 games at the charity stripe, this is where Azubuike collected his 1,000th career point at Kansas.

"I got the mindset that I'm going to look back one day at this moment," Azubuike said on his milestone. "The best thing to do is just embrace the moment. It's basketball, you just got to have fun."

Though he played just 20 combined games during his freshman and junior seasons, Azubuike became the 61st player in program history to achieve this feat. The most recent player to do so was former guard Svi Mykhailiuk in 2018.

Former Kansas forward Dedric Lawson tallied 1,835 points in his college career, but only 700 of them came at Kansas.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. had high praise for Azubuike and his 7-of-8 performance from the free throw line.

"I'm not afraid to say it. If [Azubuike] is going to make all his free throws, [Kansas] is going to win a national championship," Boynton said. "[Azubuike] is truly one of the most improved players that I have ever watched over a period of time."

Other notable players to reach at least 1,000 points in their career at Kansas include Thomas Robinson (1,026), Cole Aldrich (1,038), Aaron Miles (1,183), Jo Jo White (1,286), Wilt Chamberlain (1,433) and Paul Pierce (1,768).

There are only three players to surpass 2,000 points in their career. Those names include Raef LaFrentz (2,066), Nick Collison (2,097), and the Jayhawks' all-time scoring leader Danny Manning with 2,951 points.

Kansas men's basketball throttles Oklahoma State 83-58 Kansas men's basketball defeated Oklahoma State 83-58 in Allen Fieldhouse Monday night. In the 27-point victory, coach Bill Self released the reserves as freshman guard Michael Jankovich and junior guard Chris Teahan made it to the court.

With Azubuike's 19 points in Kansas' 83-58 win over Oklahoma State, he becomes the 14th Jayhawk to join the 1,000-point club under coach Bill Self.

Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji said Azubuike is a strong candidate for National Player of the Year.

"[Azubuike] is on a roll right now," Agbaji said. "We need that offensively and defensively. Just his presence on the court is great."

Self, who recruited Azubuike out of Potter's House Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, is proud of the seven-footer's achievement.

"I'm happy for [Azubuike]," Self said. "There's been a lot of guys who have scored 1,000 points in their career, but there's been nobody who's scored 1,000 career points from closer to the basket."

Following its 13th consecutive win, Kansas will head to Manhattan for the 178th game against Kansas State. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 120-57. Tipoff on Saturday is slated for 12:30 p.m. on CBS.