Kansas men's basketball took a break from conference play Saturday to take on Tennessee for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. Using a 18-4 run to close out the first half, the Jayhawks jumped in front and never lost the lead - defeating the Volunteers 74-68.
The victory pushed Kansas' all-time record versus Tennessee to 4-1.
With junior forward Silvio De Sousa and sophomore forward David McCormack sidelined with suspensions for their involvement in the brawl Tuesday, Kansas began Saturday's game with one true big man in the rotation, senior center Udoka Azubuike. With McCormack out of the starting lineup, the Jayhawks would turn to senior guard Isaiah Moss for the second time this season. In his only other start against Oklahoma, Moss picked up 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting in a season-high 38 minutes.
To open the afternoon, both teams struggled to find their footing. At the first media timeout, Kansas had missed five of its first six shots with two points to show for it. The Volunteers had four points with a 20% shooting clip. However, despite the struggles, one side managed to bounce back effectively. And that team was Tennessee.
After a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji pushed the Kansas lead to 11-6 at the 11:12 mark of the first half, the Volunteers responded with a run of their own. Led by junior guard Yves Pons, Tennessee rattled off a 20-13 run to put the Jayhawks in a seven-point hole. Without any front court depth, Kansas relied on a smaller lineup to cut away at the deficit. But where the group lacked in height, they made up in speed. Taking just one minute and 15 seconds, the Jayhawks knotted the score up at 26 on a 7-0 run.
Using the change in momentum, Kansas closed the half out-scoring the Volunteers 11-4. Azubuike, Dotson, and Agbaji finished with 24 first half points collectively.
Picking up where they left off, the Jayhawks continued their hot stretch in the early stages of the second half. Feeding Azubuike the ball on three consecutive possessions, Kansas gained its largest lead of the game of 12 with 17:44 left.
However, despite trailing by double-digits on the road, Tennessee didn't crumble. In fact, it did the opposite. Getting Azubuike to commit his third foul at the 12:32 mark, the Volunteers capitalized on the Jayhawks' much smaller lineup. With freshman guard Christian Braun being the tallest player on the floor for Kansas at 6-foot-6, Tennessee took advantage in the paint offensively.
Similar to the first half, Pons led the charge in attempting the comeback - finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes. With 2:15 left, a hook shot from junior forward John Fulkerson brought the score within a single possession. But that's as close as it would get.
Shooting just 50% (3-of-6) from the free throw line in the final two minutes, the Jayhawks managed to hold on and earn their 16th win of the season.
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson notched a team-high 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Azubuike collected his 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Kansas will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma State Monday, Jan. 27, on ESPN. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m.