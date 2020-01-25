In Kansas men’s basketball’s 74-68 victory over Tennessee on Saturday, the Jayhawks were forced to play almost exclusively four-guard lineups. With sophomore forward pair Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack out due to suspension, senior center Udoka Azubuike played as the only true post presence in the game, a role he’s thrived in all season.
With four guards around Azubuike, the big man had much more space to operate compared to Kansas’ usual starting lineup with McCormack alongside him. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Azubuike is one of his favorite players to watch on film and noted the difficulty of stopping him.
“In some ways, when they have those four guards out there around [Azubuike], they are a really difficult team to guard,” Barnes said. “They can drive the ball well, [they’re] unselfish with it.”
Azubuike finished as the Jayhawks’ second-leading scorer with 18-points (6-of-7 shooting) and 11 rebounds, but his impact on the game stemmed beyond that. The Nigeria native recorded the highest plus minus on the team with a +19.
One of the common themes of the Jayhawks all season, as Kansas coach Bill Self has said numerous times, has been their lackluster passing ability. Azubuike has been virtually unstoppable on the low block, as he currently leads the nation in field goal percentage at 77.7%. Self said he still wants his team to get the ball to Azubuike more.
“Even when you look at it, he got post touches but he still only shot the ball seven times,” Self said. “I wish that number was 10 or 11, I think we’d be a lot better.”
With no real answer for Azubuike, with 4:31 remaining in the game, Tennessee tried the ‘hack-a-Shaq’ strategy to send him to the charity strip – where he was shooting a career 39.8% heading into the game. On the next possession, the massive center got low-post positioning and junior guard Yves Pons fouled him to prevent the easy layup. In that stretch, Azubuike, nailed 3-of-4 free throws.
Barnes explained this strategy in the post-game press conference.
“We said before we let him do that, if we’re close, we’re not going to let him get [the shot] up,” Barnes said. “How many shots did he miss today?”
“One,” the media replied.
“I think he’s missed fifty on the year, right?” I don’t know if I’d call it ‘hack-a-Shaq,’ I’d call it playing the percentages. He’s not going to miss [dunks]. I mean, he’ll put you and the ball in the basket.”
Playing as the only big on Kansas’ team, Azubuike had to shoulder a huge load. At the 8:26 mark of the second half, the center picked up his fourth foul of the game. One more and he was done for the game.
Azubuike totaled 27-minutes, and then played the rest of the game after being subbed in with 4:30 left.
“I think he lost some aggressiveness when he got in foul trouble defensively and didn’t rebound like he was. But, overall it’s very obvious we are not the same team with him not in the game," Self said.
Clearly winded down the stretch, Azubuike gave up an easy layup that cut the Kansas’ lead to 69-66 with 2:15 left to play. After the play, the big man walked down to the other end of the court with his arms down to his side and panting. Self recognized that and quickly called a timeout.
The contest, for Azubuike and Self, became a game of picking and choosing his breaks to allow the big man to catch his breath. Azubuike’s teammate, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji, said time management was a huge factor as to how Kansas ultimately won the game.
“When we had Doke in the game, obviously, we were at our best offensively and defensively. I mean, he had a big impact. We needed him in the game – subbing him in and out was key”
In the final 4:05 of the game, Azubuike tallied three blocks and a steal. The final block essentially sealed the deal. After rejecting Pons with 40-seconds left to play, the towering center wagged his finger in the air while smiling cheek-to-cheek as Allen Fieldhouse showered him with cheers.
When initially asked about the play, Azubuike – a man of few words – said “it was fun.”
“We needed a stop, so I was glad I was able to get that stop,” Azubuike said. “I just kind of wanted to pump the team up.”