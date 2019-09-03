Entering football season, many questioned the ability of Kansas’ front seven — a group that was once considered a strong point of the team would now be forced to play several players who previously had only minor roles.

Despite the group’s inexperience, coach Les Miles said at Tuesday's media availability he was impressed with how few broken tackles they allowed.

“How many missed tackles did you see? I didn’t see many, having watched the film,” Miles said.

One of the few returning starters for Kansas, senior outside linebacker Azur Kamara, said Miles and the rest of the coaching staff made secure tackling an area of emphasis for them in fall camp.

Azur Kamara “That was one of the things coach decided to emphasize. Because, looking back at it last year that was one of our problems: a lot of missed tackles,” Kamara said.

And as one of the only returning starters, Kamara holds himself to a high standard.

While he had a good game, recording one sack and two solo tackles, he said he was frustrated to not reach his personal goal for week one: get three sacks. In fact, when asked what he needed to improve the most, he said rushing the passer was his top priority.

“[I] feel like there’s some sacks I left out there,” Kamara said.

Although the Jayhawks got the win against Indiana State Saturday, they gave up 146 yards rushing — a mark that Kamara said he felt was unacceptable.

“As outside backers I feel like we need to work more on our pass rush and setting the edge,” Kamara said. “There’s some runs that got [outside] last week that I felt we could have put a stop to.”

One player who Kamara said stood out to him Saturday was senior linebacker Najee Stevens-McKenzie. Stevens-McKenzie played in 11 games for Kansas last year but mostly as a substitution. Kamara said he could tell Stevens-McKenzie was lost at first but improved as the game went along and further in practice today.

“During the first game, I felt like he got a little confused with the playbook,” Kamara said. “Now he’s doing what he needs to do.”

Like every player on Kansas’ defense, if an individual isn’t doing “what he needs to do,” it can mean big plays for the opposing team, which is what Kamara said Kansas’ defensive philosophy is.

“Do your job. Everyone else will do theirs and the rest will take care of itself,” Kamara said.

Kamara said, while many mistakes were made against Indiana State, he felt as though the defense is on the cusp of a break out performance.

“There’s obviously some things we still have to work at and improve on,” Kamara said. “But, I feel like as a whole defense, we are ready to take the next step forward.”

The Jayhawks kickoff against Coastal Carolina in Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.