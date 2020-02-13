A nightmare start doomed Kansas women’s basketball in their Wednesday night road match against Texas Tech. The 89-72 loss dropped the Jayhawks to 1-11 in conference play.
Texas Tech opened the game with a 16-0 scoring run. During the seven-minute run, junior guard Andrayah Adams scored five points on a layup and three-pointer. She finished with a game-high of 19 points and dished out two assists.
After Kansas was finally able to get on the board with a layup by sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell, Kansas was able to score seven more points in the first. Throughout the quarter, the Red Raiders shot 55.6% from the field and assisted on six makes.
“The start of the game was really big,” Texas Tech head coach Marlene Stollings said to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “We were able to handle them and contain them defensively and we capitalized offensively during that time. It was 22-7 in the first quarter and when you look at it, that really was the game in a lot of ways.”
This game also marks the Jayhawks’ fourth straight game giving up 85 or more points. The Red Raiders were able to jump out to the huge lead early and continued to pour it on, finishing with seven completed threes and a 44.9% field goal percentage.
The last time these two met was in Lawrence at the beginning of conference play, where the Jayhawks bested the Red Raiders 67-50.
It was a total turnaround in this matchup. While four players were able to score in double figures for Kansas, Texas Tech had five players with 10 or more points.
The Jayhawks are now only one game over .500 after starting out the season 11-0. Next up for the Kansas Jayhawks is a home game against the Texas Longhorns. Tipoff is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.