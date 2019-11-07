After dropping its first game of the season to the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic, Kansas men’s basketball will host UNC Greensboro at Allen Fieldhouse for its home opener. The Spartans are coming off an 83-50 win over North Carolina A&T Tuesday night. Tipoff this Friday is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
UNC Greensboro: 1-0, Southern (0-0)
Junior guard Isaiah Miller - ★ ★ ★ ★
Coming off 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season, Miller is the Spartans’ top returning scorer from a year ago. He is also known for his pesky defense as he averaged 2.9 steals last season and recorded three in UNC Greensboro’s crushing victory over North Carolina A&T. The Georgia native could have a big day in Allen Fieldhouse as Kansas turned the ball over 28 times against Duke.
Sophomore guard Kaleb Hunter - ★ ★ ★
Last season, Hunter’s playing time was very limited. However, he is off to a great start this season as he finished as the Spartans' leading scorer with 17 points against the Aggies and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Hunter will be a player the Jayhawks will need to key-in on in UNC Greensboro’s guard-heavy offense.
Senior forward James Dickey - ★ ★
Listed at 6-foot-10, 210-pounds, Dickey was the tallest starter in UNC Greensboro’s lineup in its first game. Now in his senior year, he is primarily in the lineup for two reasons: defense and rebounding. In the Spartans’ first game, he recorded four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native will have to step up against the Jayhawks’ loaded front court.
Kansas Jayhawks: 0-1, Big 12 (0-0)
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
In the loss to Duke, Agbaji contributed 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 38 minutes of action. He also managed to lead the team in steals with four. However, of the Jayhawks’ 28 turnovers — which was three short of a school-record — the Kansas City, Missouri, product totaled five of them.
Junior guard Marcus Garrett - ★ ★ ★ ★
Starting in the backcourt alongside Agbaji and sophomore guard Devon Dotson, Garrett led Kansas in field goal attempts against Duke. Knocking down five of his 13 shots, Garrett tallied 12 points and dished out five assists. His 13 shot attempts tied a career-high set back on Nov. 21, 2018, versus Marquette.
Freshman forward Tristan Enaruna - ★ ★ ★
In his collegiate debut, Enaruna played 16 minutes, which was the most out of any freshman on the roster. In his time on the floor, he picked up five points, two rebounds, and two blocks. Enaruna was the only Kansas reserve to make a field goal in the 68-66 loss to Duke.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 82, UNC Greensboro 63
Jack Johnson: Kansas 75, UNC Greensboro 60