Kicking off the college basketball season with the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog, the men and women of the Kansas basketball program will have their opportunity to play in front of 16,300-strong crowd for the first time in seven months.
Shouldering significant expectations on the men’s side, coach Bill Self enters his 16th season at the helm with eight returning players to the roster, including junior forward Silvio De Sousa.
As for the women’s side, they will look to build on a 13-18 record under coach Brandon Schneider, who enters his fifth season at Kansas. Headlined by a musical performance from Snoop Dogg, here is a look into the players who will put on another show in the scrimmages.
Women’s team:
Junior center Bailey Helgren
Appearing in all 31 games and starting 29 of them in the 2018-19 season, Helgren is one of the few returning cast members to this Kansas team. Averaging 23.2 minutes per game last year, she managed 2.8 points per game and notched a career-high 10 points against Oral Roberts on Nov. 13, 2018. She also led the Jayhawks with 25 blocks.
Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho
A native of Araraquara, Brazil, De Carvalho made two starts and averaged 15.1 minutes per game. She scored double-figures five times last season while shooting 29% from the field. Carvalho also reeled in a career-best seven boards at Baylor on Feb. 20.
Junior forward Tina Stephens
A JUCO transfer from Florida Southwestern College, Stephens adds a high-powered scoring ability to the roster. Ranked 24th overall and eighth for her position in the 2019 signing class by the Dan Olson Collegiate Girls Report, the Florida-product averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She also holds the single-season record for scoring at Florida Southwestern College with 527 points. Stephens chose Kansas over Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State.
Men’s team:
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson
Changing his jersey number from 11 to one, the Providence Day School graduate will return to the backcourt for the Jayhawks this fall. Starting in all 36 games for Kansas during the 2018-19 campaign, Dotson totaled 1,168 minutes on the season and knocked in 48.2% of his shots from the field. His career high of 45 minutes came on Feb. 11 against TCU on the road in a thrilling overtime victory.
Senior center Udoka Azubuike
The towering seven-footer brings his daunting size back to the lineup for Kansas with the goal of turning in a fully healthy senior season. Before his wrist injury last season, Azubuike was enjoying a junior year in which he shot a blistering 70.51% from the field through nine games. For a milestone watch, Azubuike is eight blocks away from the 100th of his career.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss
A graduate transfer from the University of Iowa, Moss brings an element that Kansas so desperately searches for come tournament time. Starting in all 35 games for the Hawkeyes last year, Moss averaged 9.2 points per game and ranked second on the team in steals with 32. Reaching double figures in scoring 15 times, Moss finished fourth in the Big Ten for three-point field goal percentage at 42% (48-of-114).