In its final game of the 2019 season, Kansas football hosted No. 9 Baylor to close out the regular season. Dominated in every aspect of the game, the Bears handed the Jayhawks their ninth and final loss of 2019 with a 61-6 drubbing.
Coming into Saturday, the last time Kansas knocked off a top-10 opponent was on Oct. 7, 1995, at No. 4 Colorado. It hadn't been since Nov. 27, 1984, that the Jayhawks managed to complete the same feat at home.
As it came to be, Kansas would have to wait another year to end that elongated streak.
Highly touted for its quick-striking offense that ranks 39th in nation, Baylor wasted little time torching the Jayhawks' front seven. On their first play from scrimmage, junior running back John Lovett broke free for a 30-yard rush into Kansas territory. Three plays later, Baylor found the end zone on a six-yard rush from redshirt freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon.
On their next series, the Bears needed just one play to pad their lead. From their own side of the field, junior quarterback Charlie Brewer aired it out to sophomore wideout Tyquan Thornton for a 51-yard score.
After running just five offensive plays, Baylor had gained 124 yards from scrimmage.
While the Bears burned up and down the field, Kansas failed to emulate its production from last week against Iowa State. Following their opening drive, in which they reached Baylor's 27-yard line, the Jayhawks struggled to pass midfield.
The Bears tallied their third touchdown of the first quarter on a 13-yard rush by senior running back JaMycal Hasty. At that point, Baylor was averaging 13.1 yard per play.
The consecutive drives resulting in touchdowns would come to an end on its fourth possession when Baylor was forced to settle for a 23-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers. The kick pushed their advantage to 24-0 before the 10-minute mark of the second quarter.
Kansas' defense would collect its first stop of the afternoon with 6:23 left in the first half. However, on the punt, the ball ricocheted off junior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, who was blocking on the play. Baylor pounced on the ball and took over at the Jayhawks' 31-yard line. The Bears strolled into the end zone 42 seconds later on a 14-yard run from junior running back Trestan Ebner.
The Jayhawks' special teams had a second blunder on their next returning opportunity. After pinning the Bears at their own 1-yard line and forcing a punt, freshman cornerback Kenny Logan Jr. dropped the ball on the punt and Baylor recovered. The Jayhawks ended up coughing the ball up six times in the game — four times via the quarterbacks.
Fortunately, the Bears' drive was stunted by the first interception of the season by junior safety Ricky Thomas.
Heading into the half, the Bears led Kansas 34-0.
Taking its five-score cushion into the second half, the Bears continued to inflict damage on the Jayhawk defense.
Hasty added his second and third touchdown less than 10 minutes into the half — extending the lead to 48-0 with 5:59 left in the third quarter.
Coach Les Miles decided to change quarterbacks on Kansas' third possession of the half. Subbing out senior quarterback Carter Stanley for senior Manny Miles, the Jayhawks would watch the Florida native walk off the field for the final time.
He finished the game completing 13-of-26 passes for 95 yards and three interceptions. On the season, he totaled 24 touchdowns and 2,664 yards — the most by a Kansas quarterback since Todd Reesing in 2009.
The Jayhawks did get into the score column on Miles' first series. Driving 11 plays for 65 yards, Miles tossed it to junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment for an 11-yard score.
Kansas finishes the 2019 campaign 3-9 and 1-8 in conference play. The next time the Jayhawks take the field in a regular season game will be on Sept. 5, 2020 against New Hampshire.